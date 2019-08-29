News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-29 05:53:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Things you might not know about Toledo

Iqvomj76pl6omdkv6ld6
Tycen Anderson (UTRockets.com)
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Game day is drawing near. With Toledo set to arrive in Lexington in the next day, it's a good time to become a little more acquainted with the Rockets of the Mid-American Conference.Here are things...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}