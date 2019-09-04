News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-04 12:48:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Things you might not know about EMU

Ntgqxvdxkkcjcnrapvvg
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

As we did last week with Toledo before Kentucky's game against the Rockets, here Cats Illustrated sheds some light on the Wildcats' weekly opponent: This time the Eastern Michigan Eagles.Here are s...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}