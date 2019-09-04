Things you might not know about EMU
As we did last week with Toledo before Kentucky's game against the Rockets, here Cats Illustrated sheds some light on the Wildcats' weekly opponent: This time the Eastern Michigan Eagles.Here are s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news