John Calipari's goal for Kentucky to get older and more physical this off-season is off to a precarious start.

Adou Thiero, whose father, Almamy, played for Calipari at Memphis, entered the transfer portal on Thursday.

The 6-foot-8, 222-pound swingman started 19 games as a sophomore, averaging 7.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.1 blocked shots per game. He missed seven games due to a back injury but bounced back to finish the regular season strong.

Thiero had four double-figure scoring games and grabbed six or more rebounds on six occasions down the stretch. He also had a 16-point, 13-rebound performance against Kansas in November and a 14-point, 8-rebound effort in the Wildcats' February win at Auburn.

He played only 6:44 in the Cats' final game, a stunning 80-76 loss to Oakland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in his native Pittsburgh. Thiero aggravated a shoulder early in that game and did not play much in the second half.

Calipari said on Monday that he planned to sit down with each player this week to discuss their future. One of his primary goals was to establish a roster for next season that featured more experience and toughness.

"We've got to get more physicality, more time in the weight room," the UK boss said during his weekly radio show.

Thiero's potential departure would be a big blow to that effort.



