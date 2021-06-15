THE WAR ROOM!
We're about halfway through Kentucky's camp season and news is being made right and left.It's a good time to hit the pause button and take stock of where things stand in several storyline situation...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news