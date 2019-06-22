News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-22 18:31:14 -0500') }} football Edit

The wait is over for Watkins

T8ejbbvz4p8mu1l8uex4
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Three-star (5.7 RR) Louisville (Ky.) Butler athlete Jordan Watkins has seen and heard enough.The 6-foot, 180-pound prospect, ranked the No. 7 rising senior in Kentucky by Rivals.com, has committed ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}