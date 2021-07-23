The Ultimate Roster Breakdown 2021: Tight End
Tight end play has been solid at Kentucky throughout the Mark Stoops era. For a lot of that time it was CJ Conrad doing the brunt of the work, but more recently a group or committee approach has st...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news