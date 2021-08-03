The Ultimate Roster Breakdown 2021: Defensive Line
In the lead-up to Kentucky's fall football season Cats Illustrated publisher Justin Rowland has been breaking down the state of the program's roster one position at a time.Last week we finally comp...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news