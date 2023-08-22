Cats Illustrated continues to break down the upcoming 2023 college football season by taking a closer look at Kentucky and every other team on the Wildcats' schedule.

Today, we're identifying the toughest position groups that Kentucky will face this year.

First, we'll pick the best quarterback room, the best running back room, and so on, but then we'll try to rank them in order of the challenge presented.

QUARTERBACK: Mississippi State

We've got an interesting situation in Starkville. We're about to find out how Will Rogers fares with a coach other than Mike Leach. He has a nice, deep, and balanced set of receivers to throw to but there's no star. Rogers' experience and the fact that this game is in Starkville - and the home/away splits matter a lot in this series - gives MSU the edge over Tennessee largely because the Volunteers only have two scholarship quarterbacks. Rogers passed for 3,974 yards, 35 touchdowns and eight picks a year ago. Two seasons ago he set the SEC completion percentage record against Kentucky on this field.

Honorable Mention: Tennessee

RUNNING BACK: Georgia

Kenny McIntosh had one of his biggest games of the year last season against Kentucky. He's gone but the Bulldogs have another impressive stable of backs. You know Georgia is always going to have a stacked running back room. Kendall Milton averaged seven yards per carry last year. He and Daijun Edwards, who was UGA's second leading rusher last season, combined for 15 touchdowns. Depth and physicality usually characterizes this room and while health has been an issue during camp you can expect another heavy dose of Bulldog workhorses given the way Stoops and Smart play against one another. Expect Alabama backs to put up bigger numbers than they have in recent years.

Honorable Mention: Alabama

WIDE RECEIVER: Alabama

Kentucky will face some very talented receivers this year. I'm thinking of Antwane Wells (South Carolina), Luther Burden (Missouri), Ricky Pearsall (Florida), and whoever Georgia puts on the field. But going with Alabama is a fairly safe choice. Mind you, it's far from a perfect receiver room. Alabama doesn't have the same kind of players here that it did a few years ago when it, not Georgia, was winning titles, and drops will be something to watch. But Jermaine Burton and Ja'Corey Brooks combined for 1,350 yards and 15 touchdown receptions last year and you know the offense is going to put them in a position. Tennessee loses Biletnikoff winner Jalin Hyatt but Oregon transfer Dont'e Thornton, Squirrel Wright, Bru McCoy and others have plenty of speed and dynamic playmaking ability in that offense.

Honorable Mention: Tennessee

TIGHT END: Georgia

Even tough Darnell Washington was picked in the third round of this year's draft you have to go with Georgia here. After all, Brock Bowers is still playing college football. Bowers is the best tight end in the nation and a matchup problem for every team the Bulldogs could conceivably face. He won the Mackey Award last season and is the clear favorite to repeat with that honor. There are very highly-ranked recruits in line to play whenever he steps off the field. Maryland transfer CJ Dippre should make a big impact at Alabama.

Honorable Mention: Alabama

OFFENSIVE LINE: Georgia

It should be no surprise to see Georgia here. The Bulldogs have been stockpiling players who are just a different breed of athlete than almost any other program in the nation has. It's the depth of this unit that makes it so powerful. UGA is more immune to depth issues than other programs. Former UK offensive line coach Eric Wolford has to replace a couple of starters in Tuscaloosa but the line should be a strength and they have more talent than anybody else Kentucky will face up front. True freshman Kadyn Proctor will be interesting to watch at left tackle. He's got exceptional talent.

Honorable Mention: Alabama

DEFENSIVE LINE: Georgia

Kirby Smart has said that the Bulldogs don't have as much depth up front and he has seen over the past couple of years. On top of that, there isn't one player who is impossible to block in a one-on-one situation. But you can bet that in that scheme UGA will always have several down linemen who are up to the task of stuffing the run and freeing up those blazing fast, physical linebackers to make plays. Mykel Williams and Nazir Stackhouse will be a major challenge. Tennessee has started to stack a good amount of bodies up front and the Vols should present more problems up front for opponents.

Honorable Mention: Tennessee

LINEBACKER: Georgia

Every single Georgia starting linebacker should be regarded as a strong All-SEC candidate going into the season. Jamon Dumas-Johnson is a first team preseason SEC pick, Smael Mondon is on the second team, and Jalon Walker is a third team choice. These are the players who will rack up most of the Dawgs' TFLs and havoc numbers behind the line of scrimmage and that should happen a lot once again. Alabama gets the second spot but look out for Mississippi State, too. Nathanial Watson and Jett Johnson are both All-SEC candidates in Starkville and because Arnett feels good about his front seven while being worried about his secondary, he's hinting they could play more 4-3 than he had anticipated.

Honorable Mention: Alabama

DEFENSIVE BACK: Georgia

Media covering the SEC put three Bulldog defensive backs on the first team all-conference squad last month. Malaki Starks, Kamari Lassiter, and Javon Bullard are all first team picks so this is a rather easy selection. Georgia was only 53rd in passing yards per game allowed last season (219.7) but the Bulldogs picked off 12 passes against 15 touchdowns allowed. And keep in mind, nobody can run on Georgia and the Bulldogs are often playing with a big lead so they see a lot more attempts than almost any other team here. UGA was 15th in pass efficiency defense. Alabama has cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry on the first team and Malachi Moore on the second. Don't sleep on Missouri's secondary this year either.

Honorable Mention: Alabama

SPECIAL TEAMS: South Carolina

Punter Kai Kroeger is a second team preseason All-American for the Gamecocks in 2023 and that makes sense after last year. Various outlets named him either a first, second, or fourth team All-American last season. He averaged 44.2 yards per punt. Xavier Legette had a kickoff return for a touchdown against Texas A&M and was good against Notre Dame in the bowl on returns. Alabama's kicking woes are a thing of the past after Will Reichard was 22/26 on FGs and a perfect 64/64 on XPs.

Honorable Mention: Alabama

THE BEST UNITS KENTUCKY WILL FACE IN 2023

1. Georgia Linebackers

2. Georgia Offensive Line

3. Alabama Linebackers

4. Georgia Tight Ends

5. Georgia Defensive Backs

6. Georgia Running Backs

7. Alabama Running Backs

8. Alabama Offensive Line

9. Alabama Wide Receivers

10. Tennessee Wide Receivers