John Calipari met with the media to kick off preseason talking season on Tuesday and he had plenty to say as usual.

Here are the top 20 takeaways from what Calipari said about his team, so you don't have to read everything.

Dontaie Allen is several weeks away from being ready to play ... "He has been doing things in the gym, but I still think my guess is he's still a month away," Calipari said.

Calipari loves Kentucky's depth at point guard ... "This year I think we have three guys that easily could play point guard. And there may be times that all three of them play at one time," he said, referring to Tyrese Maxey, Ashton Hagans, and Immanuel Quickley.

Quickley's approach in early work has captured Cal's attention ... "...Immanuel (Quickley) is not even the same player. I mean, I had someone come in and watch us practice and say, he's not even the same guy. The reason is he's in a different frame of mind. It's kind of like when P.J. (Washington) came back."

Cal wants you to stop calling it a "lifetime contract" ... "There's no such thing as a lifetime contract. Will you guys, please, they could fire me in a year and that was my lifetime, right there. I mean, there's no, there's no such thing."

"The second tour" ... Calipari framed this season as the beginning of his "second tour" as Kentucky's head coach. "...what happened for those 10 years are done. Final Fours, national champion, all the stuff, it's done, league. Now what happens in the next 10?"

Adjusting to what other coaches are saying about UK's recruiting pitch ... In discussing how he wants to tweak things and make improvements in this "second tour", Calipari ran down a list of things he can reassess. "...what's happened is people kind of attack how we recruit and basically because I'm transparent in what we do and what we say." So UK has to respond to those new lines of attack, Calipari said.

"A little thin" on scholarship players ... With a rotation that could go upwards of 10 deep this is far from the shortest bench Calipari has had. But Cal said, "Nine guys on scholarship playing. Dontaie would be 10. I mean, I know we have 13, but I usually don't give 13, but we usually have enough to practice with, we're a little light. But some of the best teams I've coached weren't full rosters and guys."

Keion Brooks has to physically mature ... UK likes his freshman forward, but didn't shy away from giving voice to something that might hold him back. "He's long, he's active, he plays rough, he just, physically he's, his body's got to catch up to everything else. But I even told him, he may play some stretch 4 for us because he gives us that length and size and ability to space the court."

Familiar refrain for Nick Richards ... Calipari likes what he sees out of Nick Richards early. But he wants to see consistency. "But again, you got to get on the court, and now you're playing against a player that's a football player that's trying to just say, I know I can't play you, I'm going to try to rough you up. Can you hold your ground? Can you sustain your confidence in that kind of situation?"

Kentucky could have two of the best defensive point guards in the country ... "I do know that Ashton is coming back as the conference defensive player or co-defensive Player of the Year and he's coming back. He's even more confident defensively than he was a year ago, but I'm going to be honest with you, Tyrese is right there. Like, you got two guys that can really guard the ball and really be long and really still block shots and physically sustain."

On-ball defense in general should be elite ... "...our defense on the ball should be unbelievable. I think we're long enough that other positions, if you try to beat us to the rim, we can block shots. That's the sign of a really good defensive team.

But Cal wonders if these 'Cats are ready to mix it up down low ... When asked what Calipari doesn't know about his team, he wondered, "Are we going to be physical enough? ... Now, if you get roughed up, can you still play, can you still perform? Do we have the physical, mental toughness? ... So part of it is going to be in the games we got to get them to understand that we're going to have to take this up a notch. So the main thing for me will be how do we rebound and how tough are we physically?"

Johnny Juzang is the shooter he was advertised to be ... When Kentucky landed Juzang, the widespread hope was that he would stretch the defense better than the 'Cats have been able to over the past couple of years. So far Cal seems pleased. "And Johnny's another one, can shoot the ball, learning to defend, learning to be the rebounder he can be because of his size. The best thing is, when Johnny shoots it, everybody thinks it's in. He shoots the ball -- look, there are shooters and there are makers."

Cal wants Juzang and Whitney to learn to pass the ball ... Scoring is great, but making teammates better is the next part of that pair's task, Calipari indicated. "Throw it to somebody," Calipari pleaded. But he shrugged it off, saying Tyler Herro and Keldon Johnson went through the same thing.

Nate Sestina is not the next Reid Travis ... That doesn't mean he'll be worse. Just that he's different. "To be honest he's like a stretch 4, he shoots it, good with the ball. ... He can play some 5, but if you play him at 5 you're going to stretch the court with him as a 5 and probably post somebody else. But he's good in the post. Reid was just a physical -- Nate lost 25 pounds.

But in some respects, he's very similar (as you'd expect) ... "It's nice having a veteran that talks. I mean (Sestina) overtalks, he tries to get the guys to talk."

Sometimes Cal wants Sestina to quiet down ... "But there are times that I'll say, Nate, don't say one word. And then it's crickets. Because he is so dominating with his voice, sometimes they get to where, we'll all play off of him. You can't do that. Not in these loud arenas. Everybody. But it's one of the things young kids have to learn. But it's nice to have him starting us."

EJ Montgomery ... TBD ... Plenty of program watchers seem to believe that EJ Montgomery is one of the keys to Kentucky's season. The extent of his improvement could be one of the defining features of this team and what it's capable of. When Calipari was asked about Montgomery he indicated he's doing the right things, that he wants him to improve at the free throw line, but he didn't draw too many firm conclusions or make any bold predictions for him.

Cal is making sure Maxey and Hagans play together ... He sees those two on the court together quite a bit. That shouldn't surprise anyone.

A lot is riding on Maxey ... "Really, really a kid that I watched in high school and I said he could be a triple double. Because he can rebound, he can pass it, he can score, he can steal balls, I mean there's a lot of things he does. And there will have to be a point where he's got to step up and do the things he's capable of doing."