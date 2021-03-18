The State of the Union
John Calipari must know what Herbert Hoover felt like. The woes of the worst season since 1926-27 has sent the entire basketball rich state into a Great Depression. The overseer of the Wildcat prog...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news