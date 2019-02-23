Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-23 18:17:53 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The new look Cats

H5yq93eknchuhqqr2xsm
P.J. Washington with one of his five 3-pointers versus Auburn
https://twitter.com
David Sisk • CatsIllustrated.com
Staff Writer

There was some angst in Big Blue Nation going into Saturday's matchup against Auburn. Although the Tigers have not quite had the season they had hoped for, they were still a dangerous team when mak...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}