This week Cats Illustrated took a closer look at all the weekly schedules featuring SEC league games in the 2023 season.

In a 14-team league, as you could tell, there will be a lot of exciting weeks of football.

But there are a lot of interesting non-conference games featuring SEC teams against foes from other leagues that you should be aware of as well. Here are some of the best.

Sept. 2nd: South Carolina vs North Carolina (Charlotte)

This should be a very interesting game at a neutral site with both fan bases represented well. The big appeal of the matchup is due to the quarterback dual between UNC's Drake Maye and South Carolina's Spencer Rattler. How much of last season's late surge by the Gamecocks will carry over to this year? UNC is picked to be an upper echelon ACC team with a chance at that league's conference championship game while South Carolina is picked third in the East preseason.

Sept. 3rd: LSU vs Florida State (Orlando)

Last year this was an early season game that had some media fanfare but it wasn't viewed as a nationally consequential matchup. But with Florida State and LSU both surging last year, it sets up a big-time game in Orlando on the first Sunday of the college football season. FSU won last year's meeting 24-23 and this game could have long-term implications for the national playoff conversation.

Sept. 9th: Texas at Alabama

Soon, this will be a conference game. Granted, we don't know how often we'll see these teams play one another both as members of the league, but these are two titanic brands. It's Nick Saban's dynasty against "Is Texas really back yet?" once again. Last year Texas nearly knocked off the Tide in Austin. Winning in Tuscaloosa will be a little harder.

Sept. 9th: Texas A&M at Miami

Last year didn't go so well for Jimbo Fisher. But Texas A&M hit the transfer portal, recruited well again, and returns a ton of starters on both sides of the ball to create a much older, more experienced team than it had last season. The Aggies are still actually a very young team in some respects but many are expecting a big bounceback season. At the same time, Miami fans are expecting a lot more from Mario Cristobal this year. One team will come out of this feeling good and the other will be licking its wounds and wondering if they're spinning wheels.

Sept. 9th: Auburn at Cal

This game isn't as sexy as the others mentioned on the Sept. 9th slate but it's a big one for Hugh Freeze. An SEC team flying across the country to play a Pac-12 squad is a big test. This is really a must-win game for Auburn, which has a brutal stretch shortly on the heels of this trip out west. Cal should be beatable.

Sept. 9th: Vanderbilt at Wake Forest

This is a golden opportunity for Clark Lea to make an early season statement. Wake Forest shouldn't be as good as it was last season and playing on the road in Winston-Salem isn't daunting in terms of the home crowd. Vandy built some momentum late last season and the 'Dores started pretty strong last year. If Vanderbilt wins this game there's a chance Lea could have a 4-0 team going into Lexington on Sept. 23.

Sept. 16th: Kansas State at Missouri

This game was ugly for Missouri last year. The Tigers lost in 40-12 in Manhattan. The Tigers still managed to make a bowl game, but this team didn't start to click at all until the second half of the year and it still never looked really good. Mizzou has a chance to start the season 5-0 before LSU travels to CoMo but this game is an obstacle to that.

Nov. 25th: Clemson at South Carolina

Very few people probably predicted that Shane Beamer would knock off Dabo Swinney's Tigers in only his second year in Columbia but that's what happened last year in a dramatic 31-30 game. It's not outside the realm of possibility that Clemson could be in the playoff conversation this year, although most won't predict they land there. If USC could win a second game in a row in this series it would signal a significant shakeup in the Palmetto State and one that might have longer-term impact.

Nov. 25th: Kentucky at Louisville

In a series that has been dominated by Kentucky lately the Cardinals are led by Jeff Brohm for the first time. Louisville has a chance to make some noise in the ACC this season and Brohm proved at Purdue that he's capable of punching above his weight against teams with more talent. Kentucky has a brutal stretch to end the season and this one's in Louisville. Devin Leary has one chance to leave his mark in this series.

Nov. 25th: Florida State at Florida

Billy Napier is trying to get things off the ground and no better way to do that than by finishing the season with an upset win at home against Florida State, a playoff contender out of the ACC. Last year No. 16 Florida State only defeated Florida by a touchdown with the Gators rushing for 262 yards in the game. This year it won't be easy, even at home, but don't rule out the possibility that UF has enough talent and chip on its shoulders to pull the surprise.