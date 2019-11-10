Week 11 of the college football season is in the books and Kentucky has work to do on its bowl resume with a 4-5 record and three games remaining.

Here are the latest major bowl projections from across the internet.

North Carolina is a first-time projected opponent for Kentucky, according to The Sporting News. TSN has the 'Cats and Tar Heels playing in the Walk-On's Independence Bowl on December 26. That game takes place in Shreveport, La.

Sports Illustrated is still predicting a matchup that has been a common forecast: Against Iowa in the TaxSlayer Bowl. It would be the second time Kentucky has played in that game under Mark Stoops, with the Wildcats losing to Georgia Tech three years ago.

Jerry Palm's updated bowl projections have Kentucky taking on Virginia in the Music City Bowl.

Other outlets such as ESPN and Bleacher Report have not released their updated projections yet.