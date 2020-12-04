The Kentucky Effect
There is a phrase used around the UK basketball program when referencing the number of Wildcats in the NBA and the impact they are having on the league. It's called 'the Kentucky effect'. John Cali...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news