CatsIllustrated - The highest-ranked Kentucky running backs of the Rivals era

In the first installment of Cats Illustrated's new series running down the best Commonwealth prospects of the Rivals.com era we looked at some very familiar quarterbacks. In Part II we continue with a look at the highest-ranked running backs the state has produced. As Cats Illustrated's research shows, the state of Kentucky has not produced much in the way of highly-ranked running back talent.

Amazingly, Damien Harris is not only the five-star running back the Commonwealth has produced over nearly 20 years. He is the only running back from Kentucky who has rated above three-stars according to the network. Harris' recruitment seemed to come down to Kentucky and Alabama. The Wildcats prioritized him for many months but in the end Harris picked Bama much to the chagrin of the Big Blue Nation. While in Tuscaloosa, Harris rushed for 3,070 yards and 23 touchdowns with more than 400 receiving yards over a four-year career with the sport's premier dynasty. He was drafted by the New England Patriots.

Quan Weaver signed with Kentucky State and eventually made his way to Pikeville. He never made an impact at the FBS level of college football but as a high school prospect was one of the highest-ranked backs from the Commonwealth in the Rivals era. Kentucky, Louisville, Purdue, and Indiana were among the Power Five schools that had at least verbally offered at some point. Weaver was targeted by Louisville well into the recruiting process. He suffered a knee injury late in his high school career.