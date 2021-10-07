The future is now for Cats' young D-Linemen

Going into the season, one of the biggest questions facing the Kentucky defense was the progress of the Wildcats' young linemen.

Kentucky had a pair of stalwarts coming back in defensive end Josh Paschal and nose tackle Marquan McCall, but the rest of the depth chart was filled primarily by talented but untested players.

Those guys are about to be tested a lot more.

An ankle injury sustained by McCall during UK's 20-13 win over No. 10 Florida last week might keep him out for several weeks -- if not the remainder of the regular season -- so the spotlight is even brighter on highly touted prospects like Octavious Oxendine, Josaih Hayes, Justin Rogers, and Tre'vonn Rybka.

The young D-Linemen combined to log 132 snaps in the win over the Gators, and each player had significant contributions. Oxendine and Rogers each recorded three tackles, while Hayes and Rybka each posted two.

Oxendine and Hayes each had a TFL, while Rogers registered a quarterback hurry on a play that ended with an interception by J.J. Weaver and was part of the line push that helped Paschal block a field goal that was returned for a touchdown by Trevin Wallace.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops singled out Rogers and Hayes for their play during his Monday press conference leading up to this week's matchup with LSU. "I was very pleased," he said.

Defensive coordinator Brad White also sounded encouraged about Rogers and Hayes -- the two players splitting time now at McCall's crucial nose tackle position in the Cats' 3-4 defensive front -- during his time at the media podium following Wednesday's practice. But there can be a difference when a player is thrust into a new role.

"We try to tell every backup to prepare like a starter," he said. "That's got to be the mindset. But when you know going in that you're going to be called upon, those guys probably prepare a bit more.

"Now you probably have a few more butterflies or nerves, but they don't have to do more than they did last week, just have to do their assignment and focus on the technique that coach (Anwar) Stewart has taught them and just play. Don't let the moment get too big."

Rogers, a 6-foot-3, 328-pound native of Detroit who came to UK as a five-star prospect in the Class of 2020, experienced his first extended playing time since arriving in Lexington.

"Coach Stoops trains us: next man up," Rogers said of his response to McCall's injury. "... I'm stacking plays up, but I just want to do my job for the team. I know what I can do. I just gotta go out there and do it."

Added Hayes, a 6-3, 305-pound product of Horn Lake, Miss.: "Me and Justin are same year, same grade, so it's not good that Marquan is out, but it's a good experience for both of us."

