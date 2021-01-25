The forecast for Kentucky's early enrollees
Kentucky's football program has welcomed 10 new players into the fold. It happened during the early signing period, in time for the spring semester.Those players are likely to get a spring practice...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news