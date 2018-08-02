It's been a long time but the drought is over. Kentucky has a basketball commitment from an in-state prospect.

Allen is Kentucky's second commitment from the 2019 class, joining Tyrese Maxey.

Previously Kentucky had a commitment from four-star forward D.J. Jeffries, but he reopened his recruitment earlier in the week. That was the first Kentucky decommitment of the John Calipari era.

Allen, a 6-foot-6, 200 pound small forward from Falmouth (Ky.) Pendleton County, is ranked the No. 47 prospect in the nation according to Rivals.com. After averaging more than 30 points per game and excelling in recent action Allen made a significant climb in the rankings.

He was one of Eric Bossi's biggest risers in July. The Rivals.com national analyst wrote, "The most important factor with Allen was just getting a good, clean extended look at him in action. Once we were able to see him, his size, production and ability to make plays in all facets of the game stood out."