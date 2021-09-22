The DeAndre Square Show Pres. by Cats Illustrated
The DeAndre Square Show Pres. by Cats Illustrated returns and there's a lot of ground to cover.Square, who has 5.5 tackles for loss through three games for the Cats, talks about Kentucky's 3-0 star...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news