The Book on Stevens
According to a report by college football writer and insider Bruce Feldman, Penn State graduate transfer quarterback Tommy Stevens will take a visit to Kentucky on Tuesday.The outgoing Nittany Lion...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news