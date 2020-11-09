CatsIllustrated - The biggest question facing Kentucky

Kentucky won't be lacking for depth.

The Wildcats have no shortage of length and athleticism.

There are a lot of reasons to feel good about Kentucky basketball this season. But what would be the biggest outstanding question about this squad?

That's what Cats Illustrated writers discuss below.

Travis Graf: Kentucky already checks a lot of the boxes as we approach this season. Star power? Check. Quality big men? Check. However, two of the unchecked boxes — point guard play and three-point shooting — are arguably the two most important boxes come tournament time. Devin Askew and Davion Mintz have to combine to be “good” and not just “okay” at the point guard position because otherwise, Boston or Clarke will have to handle more ball handling duties, which lowers the ceiling of the team over the course of the season. Those two should have the ball in their hands up top come crunch time, but not entire games.

As for outside shooting, that’s a common question mark for Kentucky in recent years. Kentucky needs to shoot at least 35 to 36 percent as a team to get to where they need to go. As of right now, I don’t have confidence in where multiple 35-percent or better shooters come from. However, if Calipari truly does switch to five-out, the three point shot won’t be as big of an issue this season as it has been in seasons past. This team has fantastic drivers and five-out sets would open up many more open lanes than the horns set, which has been his bread and butter.

David Sisk: We always have to lead with the number of freshmen on the team, but the good news is these are very talented newcomers. I feel better about the inside game with Sarr, so my main concern is point guard play. Devin Askew is a first-year player who is not ultra-athletic. Can he keep SEC point guards in front of him? Davion Mintz was also trying to fit into the point guard role at Creighton, so it is not a slam dunk that he will excel at that role. If this spot is shored up expect this team to be a load.

Jeff Drummond: I think it's going to be a familiar one: perimeter shooting. The Cats seem to have some guys who are decent shooters, but I don't think we're going to see sharpshooters like Tyler Herro or Immanuel Quickley emerge from this bunch. If they can shoot a high enough percentage to keep opposing defenses honest and not be able to sag on Olivier Sarr, that could be sufficient. Redshirt freshman wing Dontaie Allen is a guy who could give them great outside shooting if he proves he can defend and rebound to Cal's standards.