CatsIllustrated - The biggest games and dates on the 2020 college football schedule

The biggest games and dates on the 2020 college football schedule
The Big Ten, Pac-12, and some others have tapped out in the run up to the 2020 college football schedule but that still leaves plenty of games to be played with the SEC, Big Ten, and Big 12 on track to play.
With schedules revamped and reworked, here's a look at some of the best and most notable games on tap for the 2020 season.
September 3rd
Central Arkansas at UAB
South Alabama at Southern Miss
It's tough to believe it's almost here. Tomorrow the college football season kicks off with a pair of Conference USA games featuring UAB and Southern Miss, two of the leading contenders in that league's West division.
September 5th
SMU at Texas State
Two days later the SMU Mustangs, one of the Group of Five stories of the last college football season, kicks off their season on the road.
September 12th
Clemson at Wake Forest
Duke at Notre Dame
Syracuse at UNC
The first week of play for ACC and Big 12 schools does not bring many high profile matchups but Clemson, Notre Dame and UNC are all in the preseason top 25 and should be favorites in their contests. Notre Dame is a member of a conference for at least a year.
September 19
Miami at Louisville
Virginia at Virginia Tech
BYU at Army
The second week's slate of games isn't much better than the first but there's some intrigue. Miami and Louisville could make noise in the ACC, as could UVA and Virginia Tech, in-state rivals who could contend in their half of the league. Those teams typically play the last week of the season.
September 26
Alabama at Missouri
Mississippi State at LSU
Florida at Ole Miss
Kentucky at Auburn
Texas at Texas Tech
West Virginia at Oklahoma State
Iowa State at TCU
Tennessee at South Carolina
Florida State at Miami
Louisville at Pitt
Kentucky-Auburn could very well be the biggest game to that point in the college football season and kicks off SEC play for both squads. The post-Joe Burrow era begins at LSU with Mike Leach taking MSU into Tiger Stadium. Alabama begins its quest for a national championship with Eliah Drinkwitz's first Missouri team. FSU-Miami is always emotional even if it's not the marquee matchup it used to be.
October 1st
Memphis at SMU
Two of the AAC's top contenders take the field in Dallas on Thursday night.
October 3rd
Virginia at Clemson
Texas A&M at Alabama
Auburn at Georgia
Oklahoma at Iowa State
TCU at Texas
Ole Miss at Kentucky
The games between A&M and Alabama and then Auburn and Georgia highlight what should be the best week of games to that point on the calendar. Iowa State has been a giant killer in the past and playing at home could present a problem for Oklahoma.
October 10th
Miami at Clemson
Tennessee at Georgia
Texas at Oklahoma
Florida at Texas A&M
Virginia Tech at North Carolina
Mississippi State at Kentucky
It would be a surprise if Clemson or Georgia lost but their games will draw plenty of viewers. The biggest games of the day feature the Big 12's biggest rivalry, Texas-Oklahoma, in a game between the two teams with the most hype in that league. Florida's trip to Texas A&M will have big ramifications in the Southeastern Conference between two of that league's top teams on paper.
October 16th
UCF at Memphis
Houston at BYU
These are two of the biggest games of the season that do not feature major conference programs, and they take place on Friday night to set the stage for a huge weekend of games.
October 17th
Georgia at Alabama
LSU at Florida
Louisville at Notre Dame
Texas A&M at Mississippi State
North Carolina at Florida State
Kentucky at Tennessee
Pitt at Miami
Georgia and Alabama are familiar foes from previous SEC championship games but don't play often during the regular season. Both programs will be vying for a national championship. LSU and Florida are annual rivals and contenders on each of their respective sides of the conference. Louisville's trip to South Bend is one of the Cardinals' biggest games in years.
October 24th
Alabama at Tennessee
Georgia at Kentucky
Oklahoma at TCU
Notre Dame at Pitt
Auburn at Ole Miss
Baylor at Texas
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
NC State at North Carolina
Cincinnati at SMU
Virginia at Miami
While there isn't one game that's the magnitude of the top contests from the previous two weeks there are rivalry matchups and sneaky good contests in spades. Baylor can prove its staying power as a legitimate college football force in Austin. Kentucky and Tennessee have chances to make huge statements.
October 31st
LSU at Auburn
Texas at Oklahoma State
North Carolina at Virginia
Memphis at Cincinnati
Virginia Tech at Louisville
TCU at Baylor
Navy at SMU
LSU and Auburn often play hard fought lower scoring games and this is always one of the West's most hard hitting affairs.
November 7th
Clemson at Notre Dame
Florida at Georgia
Oklahoma State at Kansas State
Baylor at Iowa State
Louisville at Virginia
This is a week with huge national implications. Clemson and Notre Dame is the undisputed game of the year in the ACC and Florida-Georgia is annually the most anticipated game of the year in the SEC East.
November 14th
Alabama at LSU
Auburn at Mississippi State
Texas A&M at Tennessee
Memphis at Navy
Miami at Virginia Tech
There may not be a week on the schedule with a game that is more obviously the top matchup of the week than this one. Alabama-LSU has become one of the biggest games in college football and after last year it will be the game everyone is watching.
November 21st
Clemson at Florida State
Kentucky at Alabama
Mississippi State at Georgia
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
Tennessee at Auburn
Cincinnati at UCF
Kansas State at Iowa State
Virginia Tech at Pitt
Bedlam may be the biggest game of the season for the Sooners if they are undefeated at this point in the season and both teams begin in the preseason Top-15.
November 27th
Notre Dame at North Carolina
This Friday evening trip to Chapel Hill may be one of the biggest stumbling blocks of the year for Brian Kelly's Irish squad.
November 28th
Pitt at Clemson
Auburn at Alabama
LSU at Texas A&M
Kentucky at Florida
Iowa State at Texas
Mississippi State at Ole Miss
Kansas State at Baylor
This is one of the best weeks of the year for SEC games and particularly in the West.
December 5th
Clemson at Virginia Tech
Baylor at Oklahoma
Florida at Tennessee
Texas A&M at Auburn
Texas at Kansas State
Oklahoma State at TCU
North Carolina at Miami
College football's regular season will go out with a bang, not a whimper, as Clemson has to survive Blacksburg and other competitive conference matchups touch all three Power Five leagues still competing. Baylor loses a lot but played Oklahoma tough twice last year.