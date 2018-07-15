This is a season that holds plenty of promise, but will also begin with some big unanswered questions. There's a big "would you rather" staring 2018's version of Kentucky head on.

There are two ways to look at Kentucky's football team on paper going into 2018. The viewpoint you ascribe to probably says a lot about how you think the Wildcats will fare once the season begins.

"Would you rather ..."

The lesser half of me has always loved those questions, which are usually inane attempts at shock humor posing two undesirable possibilities as the only possible choices in a hypothetical that will never happen.

This "would you rather" has concrete significance.

Would you rather go into a season with a proven quarterback but questions at most other spots on the field, with lots of depth chart spots to replace, or would you rather go into a season with more answers than questions at most spots on the field, but big unknowns at quarterback?

Kentucky's 2018 team has plenty of proven players, or players well on their way to proving themselves, at most positions on the field. From Benny Snell, C.J. Conrad and a largely experienced line on offense to a deeper and more experienced defensive line than usual and familiar faces on the back seven, there will be plenty of SEC-tested and recognizable faces at skill positions and in the trenches.

What Kentucky doesn't have - and here you could mean the fans, the coaches or the players - is any reasonable clue as to how the quarterback will fare, whoever it is, and what kind of step backwards the kicking game may be looking at.

These are stark realities for Kentucky.

The scenario doesn't fit perfectly into the narrative just posed, of course. Kentucky doesn't exactly have a proven defense if you go by the numbers. And it's not like the talent or potential is lacking at quarterback.

But when you consider that Kentucky's rise from consecutive five-win seasons to consecutive seven-win seasons was largely powered by competence and effective management from a man behind center (Stephen Johnson) and some of the better specialist play in recent UK history, the rough sketch of the argument does make sense.

So would you rather go into the season with an accomplished, prolific quarterback surrounded by questions at the skill positions and the front line? Or would you rather go into a season with what should almost certainly be an imposing ground game, but no inkling as to whether the quarterback will be a step up, a carousel or a nightmare?

Normally, I'd prefer the proven quarterback, especially considering Kentucky hasn't had truly prolific play from the position in almost a decade (and perhaps more than a decade depending on which side of the Mike Hartline argument you find yourself on). But given Kentucky's circumstances, optimism seems warranted.

You aren't just returning a pretty good running back. You're returning arguably the best running back in program history, and one who has proved to be durable without a history of debilitating injuries. He's running behind a line that has proven, at the very least, that it's capable of blowing open holes against stiff competition. You're returning a strong set of tight ends and some young skill players with a lot of room to improve, who are making that freshman-to-sophomore leap that is sometimes when great strides are made.

And then there's the fact that Darin Hinshaw hasn't done anything to call his coaching abilities into question. He salvaged what was, to all appearances, a dangerous and potentially ugly situation when Drew Barker went down two years ago, and milked an injured, maligned quarterback for 14 wins even while the defense ranked near the bottom in many national categories.

So given what's returning and the potential behind center, coupled with Hinshaw's track record, I'd fall on Kentucky's present side in the "would you rather" just posed. But it's a legitimate question.