With the excitement starting to grow for the upcoming college football season Cats Illustrated takes a look at the best skill position players that Kentucky will face throughout the season. Eastern Michigan: Dylan Drummond The Eagles lost a ton of offensive production over the offseason. Gone is Mike Glass III and gone is Shaq Vann, players who accounted for over 4,000 total yards last season. Drummond is the Eagles’ leading returning receiver, accounting for 55 receptions, 493 yards and 3 touchdowns a season ago. Previous Kentucky matchups 2019: 3 catches, 40 yards Florida: Kyle Trask Kentucky fans should know all about Kyle Trask, who came in for injured Feleipe Franks during last year’s matchup with the ‘Cats and lead the Gators to victory in heartbreaking fashion. Trask has a legitimate argument for being the best quarterback in the SEC, tossing for just under 3,000 yards, to go along with 25 touchdowns to just 7 interceptions in 2019. Mel Kiper Jr. currently has Trask as the fifth quarterback on his big board for the 2021 NFL Draft. Previous Kentucky matchups 2019: 9-13, 126 yards. 1 rush, 4 yards and a touchdown

Kent State: Dustin Crum Crum was highly efficient for Kent State last season, throwing for 20 touchdowns to just 2 interceptions on a 69-percent completion rate.He also added 707 yards and 6 touchdowns on the ground. The senior quarterback is the type of multi-talented gunslinger who has given Kentucky fits in these kinds of games over time. South Carolina: Shi Smith South Carolina’s offense was pretty pedestrian last season and the Gamecocks don’t return much production outside of Ryan Hilinksi and Shi Smith. Smith will be given a much bigger role this season now that Bryan Edwards has exhausted his eligibility. The senior wide receiver tallied 489 yards and two touchdowns last season on 43 receptions. Previous Kentucky matchups 2017: 1 catch, 25 yards 2018: 4 catches, 40 yards 2019: 2 catches, 30 yards

Auburn: Seth Williams Williams provides a big target for quarterback Bo Nix. Standing at 6-foot-3, 224 pounds, Williams does a little bit of everything at the receiver position. He’s very physical with defensive backs and is able to carve out space with his route running. The junior wideout is fantastic at tracking deep balls and high pointing the pass during jump ball situations. Williams scored 8 times in 2019, while securing 59 receptions for 830 yards. Eastern Illinois: Isaiah Hill Hill scored four touchdowns and 569 yards on 57 receptions during the 2019 season. The speedy wideout only appeared in eight games, but averaged 71 yards per contest. He also carried the ball nine times, scoring twice on the ground.

Vanderbilt: Cam Johnson Vanderbilt wasn’t great at throwing the football in 2019, but Johnson benefited from being the secondary target behind Kalija Lipscomb, who has now graduated, whenever the Commodores weren’t running the ball with Ke’Shawn Vaughn. Thrust into a bigger role this season, Johnson will need to be a reliable target for Vanderbilt’s new stable of quarterbacks. The Commodores will be lacking an elite weapon with the graduation of Vaughn and Lipscomb Previous Kentucky matchups 2019: 2 catches, 21 yards Missouri: Larry Rountree III Rountree was a bright spot for the Tigers last season, a team who was below average passing the football for the first time in what seems like ages. The senior running back has a total of 26 touchdowns during his career and has proven that he can shoulder a large amount of carries, up to 537 through three seasons. Rountree isn’t necessarily a home run threat, but he’s one of the most consistent running backs in the SEC, averaging over five yards per carry throughout his career. Previous Kentucky matchups 2017: 1 kick return, 35 yards 2018: 14 attempts, 45 yards, 1 TD 2019: 15 attempts, 58 yards. 1 catch, 6 yards

Tennessee: Jarrett Guarantano The Volunteer gunslinger is 2-1 versus Kentucky in his career, coming in as a backup last season to lead Tennessee to a victory that absolutely ripped out the hearts of Kentucky fans. As a junior, Guarantano was yo-yoed between the Vols’ first and second string, but still managed to throw for nearly 2,200 yards and 16 touchdowns, as well as eight interceptions. Previous Kentucky matchups 2017: 18-23, 242 yards 2018: 12-20, 197 yards, 2 TDs 2019: 7-8, 115 yards, 2 TDs; 6 carries, 30 yards Mississippi State: KJ Costello Pairing the Stanford transfer with first-season Bulldog head coach Mike Leach could be a problem for the rest of the SEC. As a sophomore at Stanford in 2018, Costello threw for 3,500 yards and 29 touchdowns for the Cardinal. While people have come accustomed to seeing the Bulldogs trot out top dual-threat quarterbacks over the last decade, Costello is a pocket passer all the way, which is right up Leach’s alley with the Air Raid offense.