Over the previous three days Cats Illustrated has presented the top returning players on each of the first nine teams the Kentucky football team will face in 2019.

Here's the final edition of that series, with the same information laid out based on Pro Football Focus data analyzing Vanderbilt and Louisville.

Note: Kentucky also plays UT-Martin the 11th week of the season, but data for that program is not available.

VANDERBILT

Running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn (88.5 PFF)

Wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb (81.4)

Tight end Jared Pinkney (78.8)

Vanderbilt returns quite a bit of offensive skill talent as it breaks in a new quarterback and tries to find improved line play and running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn is one of the most dynamic playmakers the Commodores have had in years. By PFF grade alone he's one of the top returning backs in college football. His 86.6 run grade was through the roof last season, and he also earned high marks for catching the ball. If the line holds up the offense could be balanced thanks to Kalija Lipscomb, who should be one of the SEC's best receivers in 2019. Lipscomb's major improvement came from his freshman to sophomore year, so he's performed at a high level for two years running. But his second-worst game of last season was against Kentucky, by grade. The weapons extend from running back and receiver to tight end, thanks to the return of Jared Pinkney. Pinkney was used essentially 50/50 (355 snaps vs 346 snaps) as a receiver versus a run blocker. He can block, but it's his receiving ability that makes him one of the league's top tight ends.

LOUISVILLE

Linebacker Dorian Etheridge (69.6)

Edge defender Amonte Caban (68.6)

Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (68.4)

Last season was a forgettable one for Louisville, and a 2-10 record is what happens when only one player on the entire team graded out above 70 per Pro Football Focus. Linebacker Dorian Etheridge is the lowest-graded top returning player from any team Kentucky will face in 2019. On 552 snaps he had 28 stops out of his 46 tackles but coverage is where PFF says he mostly excelled. Amonte Caban will team up with Boosie Whitlow and others to help man the edge for a Louisville defense that has to improve dramatically. Caban had three sacks and seven hurries last year, and was UofL's top-graded tackler and run defender on the entire team. Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton was UofL's number one offensive player by PFF grade last season and over 768 snaps, playing in every game, analysis shows he was very good blocking for the run but only average in pass sets.