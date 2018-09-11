Cats Illustrated's 3-2-1 returns with what we've learned, what we're asking and a bold prediction.

These are good times for long-suffering Kentucky football fans, and the good times might get even better.

WHAT WE'VE LEARNED

1. The start to this season has to have been as emotionally fulfilling as any season in recent memory for Kentucky fans.

Let's just pause and take a moment and recap everything that has transpired over the past month alone.

Mark Stoops put three beloved, hard-working walk ons (David Bouvier, Zack Johnson and Miles Butler) on scholarship halfway through camp and as the season approached. The program produced a touching video celebrating their work and the accomplishment.

Then UK goes into the Swamp and breaks the streak against a Dan Mullen team in Week 2, with one of those walk-ons scoring a huge touchdown to open the game. After the game, John Schlarman, battling cancer, was pictured holding a game ball in the air celebrating like it was the biggest moment of his life. Later, Josh Paschal, also battling cancer, was given a game ball by the team as well.

Does it get any better than that? It's the stuff movies are made out of.

2. Terry Wilson can take Kentucky's offense to the next level.

It remains to be seen if Kentucky will ever play at a truly fast pace under Mark Stoops and Eddie Gran, but what everyone should know by now is that Terry Wilson is the future and a best-case scenario under him, in the next three years, looks pretty good.

I spoke with someone in the program recently who said, in no uncertain terms, "I think he's RG3."

The turnovers have to improve, but as it's been pointed out, Stephen Johnson struggled with turnovers (fumbles in particular) in his first year as Kentucky's starter. A season of experience and an offseason of emphasis in training can go a long way in that regard. Becoming more comfortable in the offense and getting live game reps, experience at reading defenses and knowing where players will be, is going to go a long way.

What can't be taught is the fact that Wilson is probably the second-fastest player on Kentucky's team and that he can complete the stuff that should be completed while also having the arm to make throws down the field on the run.

It probably wouldn't be right to say that whatever Wilson gives Kentucky in Year 1 is a bonus, because at this point he's already 2-0 with a win at Florida. Expectations have been raised. Sometimes people can become victims of the expectations they create, but based on Wilson's improvement from Week 1 to Week 2 alone, it's tough not to feel like the sky is the limit.

