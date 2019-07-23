News More News
The 2019 Cats Illustrated Mock Draft: Final Teams

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

The second annual Cats Illustrated Mock Draft of Kentucky football players is officially in the books.

Here are the final teams picked by Jeff Drummond, Travis Graf and Justin Rowland.

Table Name
Position Drummond Graf Rowland

QB

Amani Gilmore

Terry Wilson

Sawyer Smith

RB

Kavosiey Smoke

Chris Rodriguez

AJ Rose

WR

Lynn Bowden

Isaiah Epps

Josh Ali

WR

Bryce Oliver

Ahmad Wagner

DeMarcus Harris

WR

Allen Dailey

Clevan Thomas

Tae Tae Crumes

TE

Keaton Upshaw

Brenden Bates

Justin Rigg

OL

Drake Jackson

Darian Kinnard

Logan Stenberg

OL

Landon Young

Luke Fortner

Naasir Watkins

OL

Mason Wolfe

Quintin Wilson

Austin Dotson

OL

Nick Lewis

Kenneth Horsey

Eli Cox

OL

Matthew Napier

Tyler Couch

Jake Pope

DL

Josh Paschal

Kordell Looney

Quinton Bohanna

DL

TJ Carter

Isaiah Gibson

Calvin Taylor

DL

Phil Hoskins

Cavon Butler

Marquan McCall

DL/LB

Kash Daniel

Chris Oats

Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald

LB

Marquez Bembry

DeAndre Square

JJ Weaver

LB

Alex King

Jordan Wright

Boogie Watson

LB

Shawnkel Knight-Goff

Jamin Davis

Jared Casey

DB

Moses Douglass

Davonte Robinson

Brandin Echols

DB

Quandre Mosely

Jordan Griffin

Tyrell Ajian

DB

Stanley Garner

Cedrick Dort

Yusuf Corker

DB

MJ Devonshire

Taj Dodson

Jamari Brown
