The 2019 Cats Illustrated Mock Draft: Final Teams
The second annual Cats Illustrated Mock Draft of Kentucky football players is officially in the books.
Here are the final teams picked by Jeff Drummond, Travis Graf and Justin Rowland.
|Position
|Drummond
|Graf
|Rowland
|
QB
|
Amani Gilmore
|
Terry Wilson
|
Sawyer Smith
|
RB
|
Kavosiey Smoke
|
Chris Rodriguez
|
AJ Rose
|
WR
|
Lynn Bowden
|
Isaiah Epps
|
Josh Ali
|
WR
|
Bryce Oliver
|
Ahmad Wagner
|
DeMarcus Harris
|
WR
|
Allen Dailey
|
Clevan Thomas
|
Tae Tae Crumes
|
TE
|
Keaton Upshaw
|
Brenden Bates
|
Justin Rigg
|
OL
|
Drake Jackson
|
Darian Kinnard
|
Logan Stenberg
|
OL
|
Landon Young
|
Luke Fortner
|
Naasir Watkins
|
OL
|
Mason Wolfe
|
Quintin Wilson
|
Austin Dotson
|
OL
|
Nick Lewis
|
Kenneth Horsey
|
Eli Cox
|
OL
|
Matthew Napier
|
Tyler Couch
|
Jake Pope
|
DL
|
Josh Paschal
|
Kordell Looney
|
Quinton Bohanna
|
DL
|
TJ Carter
|
Isaiah Gibson
|
Calvin Taylor
|
DL
|
Phil Hoskins
|
Cavon Butler
|
Marquan McCall
|
DL/LB
|
Kash Daniel
|
Chris Oats
|
Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald
|
LB
|
Marquez Bembry
|
DeAndre Square
|
JJ Weaver
|
LB
|
Alex King
|
Jordan Wright
|
Boogie Watson
|
LB
|
Shawnkel Knight-Goff
|
Jamin Davis
|
Jared Casey
|
DB
|
Moses Douglass
|
Davonte Robinson
|
Brandin Echols
|
DB
|
Quandre Mosely
|
Jordan Griffin
|
Tyrell Ajian
|
DB
|
Stanley Garner
|
Cedrick Dort
|
Yusuf Corker
|
DB
|
MJ Devonshire
|
Taj Dodson
|
Jamari Brown