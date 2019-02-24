Texas Tech was billed as one of the nation's top offensive clubs coming into its three-game series with Kentucky this weekend.

The No. 3 Red Raiders backed that up Sunday in a 19-4 romp over the Wildcats on Sunday to cap a three-game sweep in Lubbock, Texas.

Twenty-two of the first 33 batters that Texas Tech sent to the plate reached base as UK allowed a six-run inning for the third consecutive day.

Kentucky (3-3) issued 13 walks in the game. It helped Texas Tech (5-1) load the bases in four of the first seven innings and contributed mightily to the run-scoring carousel.

The problems were not contained to the mound. UK managed only four hits. Junior outfielder Jared Shelby collected two of those and drove in two runs. Zeke Lewis also had an RBI single.

The only other "highlight" for the Cats was senior outfielder Ryan Shinn reaching base three straight times after being hit by pitches. Kentucky batters were hit by seven pitches on the day.

Mason Montgomery (1-0) started for the Red Raiders and picked up the win. He allowed two runs on two hits and two walks over five innings of work. The lefty also struck out five.



Texas Tech's Tanner O'Tremba had a huge day at the plate with three hits, including a home run, and seven RBI. Brian Klein added four hits and drove in four runs.

Dillon Marsh (0-1) started and took the loss for UK. The freshman left-hander allowed six runs on six hits and five walks over two-plus innings of work.

The Cats return home for the grand opening of their new $49-million Kentucky Pride Park on Tuesday against Eastern Kentucky. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m. ET.





