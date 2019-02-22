A fateful sixth inning spoiled Kentucky’s upset bid Friday in the opener of a three-game series against No. 3 Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders scored six runs with two outs after forcing UK starter Zack Thompson out of the game while holding a 4-2 lead. They went on to claim a 7-4 victory in Lubbock, Texas.

Some clutch hitting by Texas Tech (3-1) and some bad luck for the Wildcats contributed to the rough inning. A pair of "bloop hits" and a double off the third-base bag that initially looked like an inning-ending grounder cost UK dearly.

Kentucky (3-1) got a solid start from Thompson, a preseason All-American, who allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out eight.

Reliever Carson Coleman (2-1) took the loss, allowing his first runs of the season after tossing 3.2 perfect innings in last week's series against Austin Peay. He surrendered three runs of his own in the decisive sixth inning as well as two runners he inherited from Thompson.

Kentucky managed only six hits on the day against five Texas Tech pitchers. Senior outfielder Ryan Shinn collected three of those and also made a diving catch in the outfield to take an extra-base hit away from the Red Raiders.

The top five in the Cats' batting order had a rough day, combining to go 1-for-20 at the plate.

Connor Queen (2-0) earned the win for the Red Raiders, pitching only one-third of an inning but having the good fortune of being in the game when his team rallied for the win.Texas Tech starter Erickson Lanning, a junior left-hander, allowed three runs on four hits and a walk over five innings of work.

Texas Tech's No. 8 and No. 9 hole hitters, Cameron Warren and Braxton Fulford, combined to drive in four of their team's seven runs and each scored a run.

The series resumes Saturday with a 3 p.m. ET first pitch from Lubbock.



