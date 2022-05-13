Texas State DB Zion Childress transferring to Kentucky

On Friday afternoon former Texas State defensive back Zion Childress announced that he will be transferring to the University and Kentucky and joining the Wildcat football program.

Childress, a 6'0, 195-pound defensive back who has played two seasons for the Bobcats, will have two seasons to play according to the traditional "five years to play four seasons" but could take an additional third COVID-19 season down the road.

Childress is Kentucky's third defensive back commitment from the transfer portal in this recruiting cycle, the first two being Ole Miss cornerback Keidron Smith and Livingstone College cornerback Jordan Robinson.

UK lost Cedrick Dort to the transfer portal, Quandre Mosely exhausted his eligibility, and Vito Tisdale went down with an injury in the spring which will keep him out the entire 2022 season.

Cats Illustrated reported on Childress earlier in the week. He visited UK on Tuesday.

Childress was a high school quarterback at New Caney, Tex., but has played defensive back, largely nickel, since he arrived at Texas State. That could be a perfect spot for him at Kentucky with Tisdale's injury. It would allow Jalen Geiger and Ty Ajian to remain as UK's starting free and strong safeties.



