Texas wing Ronald Holland says he is hearing from Kentucky
Rob Cassidy was in Duncanville, Texas last weekend to scout The Scrimmage presented by The TB5 Reports. The event brought in some of the top high school teams in the state as well as national power...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news