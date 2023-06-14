With great fanfare and a hearty amount of debate, the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday announced its one-year "bridge" schedule to accomodate the entry of Oklahoma and Texas into the league in 2024.

Kentucky will face the Longhorns in their first year of SEC play, traveling to Austin, Texas, for a matchup with the tradition-rich program.

It will mark only the second meeting between the Wildcats and Longhorns. Texas won a 7-6 clash with Bear Bryant's UK squad in Austin during the 1951 season.

Mark Stoops's squad will play home games against South Carolina, Georgia, Auburn, and Vanderbilt. Along with Texas, the Cats will visit Ole Miss, Florida, and Tennessee.

Dates and times will be released in the future.

Kentucky's tentative non-conference games for 2024 are Akron, Murray State, Ohio, and Louisville.

The Wildcats should play Oklahoma during the 2025 season as the SEC previously announced that each team in the league would face both the Longhorns and Sooners within their first two years in the league.

The SEC is still contemplating a format to be used beyond the 2024 season, debating whether to use an eight- or nine-game schedule, as well as which traditional rivalries to keep intact with the new 16-team league.