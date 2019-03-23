Kentucky remains in search of its first SEC win of the season after a 9-3 loss to No. 13 Texas A&M on Saturday in Lexington.

The Aggies clinched the series win by jumping out to a 7-1 lead after five innings at Kentucky Proud Park. Bryce Blaum tripled and singled during the fast start for A&M, while Mikey Hoehner belted a two-run homer.

The early run support made it easy for Texas A&M starter Asa Lacy (5-0). The Aggies' ace pitched six innings, allowing only one run on three hits while striking out 13.

Elliott Curtis hit his first career home run and Austin Schultz reached base three times for Kentucky, but the Wildcats struggled to put enough runs on the board. UK was 1-for-16 with runners on base.

Grant Macciocchi (1-2) started and took the loss for the Cats, allowing seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits over five innings on the mound.

Texas A&M (20-5, 4-1 SEC) collected 13 hits, including a 4-for-4 day for Blaum. Braden Shewmake homered for the second day in a row and drove in four runs.

Kentucky (14-9, 0-5 SEC) will attempt to avoid the sweep with a 1 p.m. ET series finale on Sunday.