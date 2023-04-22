LEXINGTON, Ky. -- For the second straight weekend in SEC play, Kentucky attempted some unorthodox strategy late in the game that backfired on the Wildcats.

Clinging to a 7-6 lead, Kentucky intentionally walked Texas A&M clean-up hitter Brett Minnich with two outs in the ninth inning to put the go-ahead run on base. The next man up, Austin Bost, made the Cats pay with a two-run double into the right-centerfield gap to give the Aggies an 8-7 win and a doubleheader sweep on Saturday at Kentucky Proud Park.

"We just liked the matchup behind him better," UK head coach Nick Mingione said of the decision to put Minnich on base. "Sometimes, obviously, you have to make decisions. You go over these before the series even starts, and that was one that we went over."

Last weekend at LSU, Kentucky intentionally walked All-American Dylan Crews to load the bases and move the winning run to third in the ninth inning. The Cats hit the next batter with a pitch to give the Tigers in the series rubber match.

The Aggies won Game 2 on the strength of their bats and gloves. A&M made two defensive plays -- including a diving, two-out grab by Minnich in right field to take away a hit from UK's Devin Burkes -- that negated at least one insurance run in the bottom of the eighth.

Shane Sdao (1-2) picked up the win out of the A&M bullpen, tossing a scoreless eighth inning. Will Johnson worked around a leadoff hit by UK's Emilien Pitre and a sacrifice bunt that moved the runner into scoring position to earn his fourth save, striking out Nolan McCarthy and Jase Felker to end it.

Mason Moore (2-1) suffered the loss out of the UK bullpen. Three of the Cats' four pitchers used in Game 2 surrendered runs.

Texas A&M (25-14, 9-8 SEC) won the opening game 6-3 after it was postponed Friday night due to inclement weather in Lexington. The Aggies have now won five straight games at Kentucky Proud Park and all seven games played in Lexington since joining the league.

Kentucky (29-9, 10-7 SEC) has now lost six of its last eight league games and lost three straight series after winning their first three of the season.

*****

GAME 1: TEXAS A&M 6, KENTUCKY 3

Brett Minnich hit a three-run homer in the third inning and the Aggies' committee pitching staff made it hold up in the opening game.

Kentucky could not come up with timely hits against four A&M pitchers, stranding 13 runners on base. The Aggies also delivered some clutch defensive plays, including left fielder Jace LaViolette leaping above the wall to take away a home run from the Cats' Hunter Gilliam in the seventh inning.

Evan Aschenbeck (6-0) earned the win out of the Aggies bullpen. He worked 4.1 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four. Will Johnston earned his third save by working the final 1.1 innings without allowing a run.

Five Kentucky pitchers combined to walk nine batters and hit one in addition to the eight hits they surrendered. Ryder Giles (1-1) took the loss in relief of Logan Martin, allowing the Minnich home run in his one inning on the mound.

Free passes have been a major issue for the Cats during their last five SEC games. They have issued 41 walks and hit 13 batters

Minnich, Hunter Haas, and LaViolette each had two hits to lead Texas A&M at the plate.



