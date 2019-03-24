Braden Shewmake may not want to leave Lexington.

The Texas A&M shortstop capped a memorable weekend with a five-hit game on Sunday in the Aggies' 17-5 win over Kentucky, capping a three-game sweep of the Wildcats at Kentucky Proud Park.

Shewmake went 10-for-16 in the series with two home runs, a double, and nine RBI.

Six other players had multi-hit games for No. 13 Texas A&M (21-5, 5-1 SEC), who used an eight-run fifth inning to break open a tie game. Shewmake's two-run double highlighted the big frame.

Aggies centerfielder Jonathan Ducoff had three hits and drove in two runs, while catcher Mikey Hoehner added two hits and four RBI.

Texas A&M racked up 19 hits and had 25 reach base against the UK pitching staff. Jimmy Ramsey (2-1) took the loss, surrendering eight runs on five hits and a walk in the decisive fifth inning.

Joseph Menefee (2-0) earned the win, tossing 3.1 innings of scoreless relief out of the Aggies bullpen. He allowed only one hit, two walks, and struck out three.

Kentucky (14-10, 0-6 SEC) got two hits from Elliott Curtis, two from Marshall Gei and a home run by Ryan Shinn but could never dig out of the fifth-inning hole.

The Cats return to action Tuesday at home against Morehead State. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.