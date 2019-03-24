Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-24 16:10:48 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Texas A&M sweeps Cats

Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated.com
@JDrumUK
Managing Editor
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

No. 13 Aggies roll to 17-5 win over UK in series finale at Kentucky Proud Park; Wildcats slide to 0-6 in league play. 

Z5swuntw9lfzj0ffiswm
The Aggies celebrate a home run by Braden Shewmake (8) earlier in the weekend series. The A&M shortstop added five more hits on Sunday in a 17-5 win over the Cats.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated

Braden Shewmake may not want to leave Lexington.

The Texas A&M shortstop capped a memorable weekend with a five-hit game on Sunday in the Aggies' 17-5 win over Kentucky, capping a three-game sweep of the Wildcats at Kentucky Proud Park.

Shewmake went 10-for-16 in the series with two home runs, a double, and nine RBI.

Six other players had multi-hit games for No. 13 Texas A&M (21-5, 5-1 SEC), who used an eight-run fifth inning to break open a tie game. Shewmake's two-run double highlighted the big frame.

Aggies centerfielder Jonathan Ducoff had three hits and drove in two runs, while catcher Mikey Hoehner added two hits and four RBI.

Texas A&M racked up 19 hits and had 25 reach base against the UK pitching staff. Jimmy Ramsey (2-1) took the loss, surrendering eight runs on five hits and a walk in the decisive fifth inning.

Joseph Menefee (2-0) earned the win, tossing 3.1 innings of scoreless relief out of the Aggies bullpen. He allowed only one hit, two walks, and struck out three.

Kentucky (14-10, 0-6 SEC) got two hits from Elliott Curtis, two from Marshall Gei and a home run by Ryan Shinn but could never dig out of the fifth-inning hole.

The Cats return to action Tuesday at home against Morehead State. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}