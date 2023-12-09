Kentucky's offense has another addition from the transfer portal, and there's more good news for a receiver room that does not yet have a successor for Scott Woodward.

On Saturday morning, the first day of his official visit to UK, Texas A&M receiver Raymond Cottrell verbally committed to the Wildcats and made that public.

The 6'3, 200-pound prospect had a touchdown reception for the Aggies this year and was a four-star recruit coming out of Milton High School in Florida two years ago.

He will have four years of eligibility for the Wildcats, having used his redshirt year with the Aggies this year.

Instant Analysis from CI's Justin Rowland

Cottrell had been verbally committed to Georgia before he ultimately signed with Texas A&M.

Receiver has been Kentucky's biggest priority in the transfer portal. Last year, Kentucky lost almost all of its second string receivers to the portal.

UK's first transfer addition this year was UGA quarterback Brock Vandagriff, a former five-star who has been a backup with the Bulldogs behind Stetson Bennett and Carson Beck for the past three seasons.

The other recent good news for UK was the return of Shamar Porter, a former four-star himself, who had entered the portal but opted to return to UK.