A 6-foot-6 wing that is one of the most gifted and talented scorers in America, Clarke is focused on a list consisting of Boston College, Duke , Kentucky , Memphis , Texas Tech and UCLA . Clarke’s next move his college commitment which will be made on September 14.

Terrence Clarke has caused some commotion of late due to a pending move that could place him onto a college campus next fall. While he remains undecided on a reclassification that would shuffle him into the 2020 class, Clarke has narrowed his school list to a final six and set a commitment date, he told Rivals.com.

No official visits have been scheduled but he has already been to the campuses at Boston College and Kentucky, though each came in the unofficial variety. Due to his quick decision next month, the likelihood of taking any visits beforehand is minimal.

What Clarke brings to the floor is an effortless scoring package. He is an isolation scorer that has no issues creating his own offense. He stands at 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, is graced with above average athleticism, and fits the modern scoring wing mold that NBA franchises have come to salivate over in recent years.

Attending Brewster Academy for his junior year, Clarke could complete his high school career if he receives the proper credits needed to enroll in college next fall. In doing so, the college game would be allotted a tremendous prospect that can contribute on both ends of the floor.

Down to a final six, Kentucky has received most of the attention of late connected with his ultimate commitment. The Wildcats have a major hole to fill on the perimeter with the annual exodus of talent that leaves campus each spring for the NBA. However, Duke and Memphis are two others to monitor with Clarke who is less than three weeks away from making his college commitment public.