Will Levis will begin his NFL journey close to his old Kentucky home.

The Wildcats' star quarterback did not have to wait long after a disappointing Thursday night at the NFL Draft in Kansas City.

The Tennessee Titans made sure of that, trading up to the No. 33 spot, the second pick in the second round previously held by the Arizona Cardinals, to grab the UK standout.

Levis was the fourth quarterback taken in this year's draft, following Alabama's Bryce Young at No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud at No. 2 to the Houston Texans, and Florida's Anthony Richardson at No. 4 to the Indianapolis Colts.

The 6-foot-4, 229-pound Levis is UK's highest-drafted traditional quarterback since Andre Woodson was a sixth-round pick by the New York Giants in 2008.

Randall Cobb and Lynn Bowden Jr., who were part-time quarterbacks for the Cats, were drafted in 2011 and 2020, respectively, as wide receivers. Tim Couch was the No. 1 overall pick in 1999.

After spending his first two years at Penn State, Levis completed 418 of his 636 passes (65.7%) for 5,232 yards and 43 touchdowns in two seasons with Kentucky. The Madison, Conn., native also rushed for 11 touchdowns as a Wildcat.