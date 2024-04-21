LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Christian Moore became only the second player in the history of Kentucky Proud Park to hit three home runs in a game as Tennessee won a 13-11 slugfest on Sunday to claim the three-game series over the SEC-leading Wildcats.

Moore, a junior second baseman and leadoff man, bashed his 17th, 18th, and 19th home runs of the season on a windy afternoon at KPP. He became only the seventh player in UT history to do that and joined Kentucky's TJ Collett, who belted three long balls in a 2021 game against Alabama, as the only players to accomplish the feat since the park opened in 2019.

It was a huge series for Moore, who went 9-for-15 with four home runs and nine RBI for No. 4 Tennessee (33-7, 12-6 SEC).

"He put some really good swings on balls," UK head coach Nick Mingione said with a tip of the cap toward the Vols' star.

No. 3 Kentucky (32-7, 15-3 SEC) dropped its first league series of the season after winning its first five. The Cats opened the series with a 5-3 win on Friday but lost 9-4 on Saturday to set up Sunday's rubber match.

The Wildcats held leads of 6-2 and 8-7, but could not contain the potent UT offense, which entered the weekend as one of the best in America. The Vols scored three in the seventh and three more in the eighth, which proved to be key insurance runs when UK hit a pair of solo home runs in the ninth and brought the tying run to the plate.

Tennessee's Marcus Phillips retired Devin Burkes on a fly ball to right field to end the game and earn his second save of the season.

Kirby Connell (4-0) earned the win out of the UT bullpen despite allowing five earned runs on six hits and a walk over 4.1 innings of work.

Travis Smith (3-3) took the loss out of the Cats' bullpen, allowing five runs on four hits and a walk during his one inning on the mound.

It was a rough day for almost the entire UK pitching staff. Starter Mason Moore, the team's ace, allowed seven runs (five earned) on six hits and two walks over five innings of work.

Kentucky also hurt itself with an error opening the door to Tennessee's five-run sixth and misplayed several balls/throws to make things more difficult.

"This was an example of us not executing at a high level on the pitching and defensive side," Mingione said. "When you have two good offenses -- we out-hit them and out-homered them -- but the bottom line is they scored more runs than we did, so they win. Is that frustrating? Yes."

The Cats out-hit the Vols 17-11 and bashed six home runs to Tennessee's four. Mitchell Daly went deep twice for UK. Grant Smith, Ryan Nicholson, Nolan McCarthy, and Devin Burkes each clubbed one.

Kavares Tears also hit a home run to go along with Moore's hat trick for Tennessee. Seven of the Vols’ runs came via home runs with two outs in a park that typically doesn’t yield many.

A total of 6,797 fans attended Sunday's game and a park record 21,023 watched the three-game series.

Kentucky returns to action on Friday at South Carolina. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.