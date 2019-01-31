Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-31 06:29:12 -0600') }} football Edit

Tennessee offensive tackle says one school is standing out

Jbkeaqas51bfpgiaiex3
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Kentucky's junior day didn't net any commitments for the Wildcats. Then again, it wasn't expected to.What has resulted has been plenty of good news otherwise. Lots of players giving UK positive rev...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}