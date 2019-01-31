Tennessee offensive tackle says one school is standing out
Kentucky's junior day didn't net any commitments for the Wildcats. Then again, it wasn't expected to.What has resulted has been plenty of good news otherwise. Lots of players giving UK positive rev...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news