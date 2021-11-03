Ten Wednesday thoughts on UK football from CI publisher Justin Rowland... Syracuse WR transfer Taj Harris visits this weekend ... This week Syracuse wide receiver transfer Taj Harris announced that he will go into the transfer portal. Remember that last week CI's Travis Graf reported that Kentucky was trending ahead in the battle for Harris and I was able to confirm that was the case, and also with Barion Brown and Dane Key. Now of course Key is on board and Kentucky remains in a good position to land one of the leading receivers in Syracuse history as well as one of the nation's top prospects. That would be an elite overhaul of the wide receiver room and guys like Liam Coen and Scott Woodward would deserve a lot of credit if these last two situations pan out. Initially there was some talk that Texas A&M could be a strong option for Harris but opportunity seems to be winning out here. Kentucky and Ole Miss have a lot of it to offer but right now the 'Cats seem to be trending ahead with Harris. What kind of player would Harris be for Kentucky? In my opinion, he's an SEC caliber rotation player. If he's your WR1 in the SEC then that might not be ideal but he's very good, more than serviceable, as a WR2 or someone you could probably count on for at least 40 catches, 500-plus yards, and maybe a few scores. With DeMarcus Harris showing some signs of development these past couple of games and with Clevan Thomas returning next year that's three somewhat proven rotation pieces you're talking about. I suspect that both Dane Key and Barion Brown would have an opportunity to play next year, perhaps even more college-ready than any of the freshman receivers Kentucky has right now. Dekel Crowdus, Chauncey Magwood, and Christian Lewis will be competing to make their first real impact in the SEC. LINK: Kentucky Football Practice Report Expect Kentucky to run, run, run this weekend ... By this point it is safe to say that Kentucky's running game is a tad down from where it was the last few years. Some of that is because of Chris Rodriguez's fumbling issues. Some of it can probably be attributed to the offensive line turning over so much personnel and striving to become a better pass blocking unit. Everything is a give and take. UK has not been able to run the ball for the past two weeks against Georgia and Mississippi State. Against the Bulldogs it looked like Liam Coen went in prepared for that reality. You'd be crazy not to against that defense. UK threw it 42 times and incorporated tons of screens as part of its running game that showed up as passing attempts and yards on the stat sheet. Against Mississippi State the plan seemed to be a stronger effort at ground success but the fumbles and playing from behind clearly impacted that plan. Knowing what we know about Mark Stoops and how he has coached in the past you can bet that Kentucky is going to run, run, and run some more against the Volunteers. It's a November game against an opponent with a vulnerable defense that likes to play tempo in high scoring games. I wouldn't be surprised if Kentucky runs the ball 75% of the time. I've said before here that I think the best version of Kentucky this year is always going to include Rodriguez running 20-25 times. I think you just have to live with the fumbles. He hasn't had a fumbling problem every week and the coaches have cryptically alluded to dealing with something recently. They just have to keep feeding the beast and hoping he puts that issue behind him one week at a time. BUY OR SELL: Hot takes on Kentucky football Digging deeper into UT's results ... Last week I ran through MSU's weekly results to try and paint a picture of who the Bulldogs really were. My conclusion was that MSU could have been two games better or worse than their record, with the big takeaway being that no lead in either direction is safe in a Mike Leach game and that MSU was more dangerous than their record would suggest. Let's do it again, this time focusing on Tennessee's results. Tennessee 38, BGSU 6 - UT's offense was only okay in the first half but in the second Heupel committed to the run game and they never looked back. Pitt 41, Tennessee 34 - UT jumped out to a 10-0 start but Pitt rattled off 27 points in the second to take control of the game before the second half played out even. Kenny Pickett had a very strong game for the Panthers against the UT defense. Tennessee 56, Tennessee Tech 0 - Hendon Hooker only attempted 25 passes but tossed three touchdowns and had around 200 yards in a very efficient performance. Tennessee would make a habit of these strong starts right out the gate for a few weeks. Florida 38, Tennessee 14 - Florida led 17-14 at halftime but won the second half 21-0. Emory Jones rushed for 144 yards against the Vols. UT has had difficulty defending running quarterbacks this season. Tennessee 62, Missouri 24 - Tennessee was leading on the road here 28-3 at the end of the first quarter. Tennessee racked up 683 total yards against Missouri. This was a total dissection of that very maligned Mizzou defense. Tennessee 45, South Carolina 20 - The Vols were absolutely dominant right away, leading 28-0 going into the second quarter. UT hit on plenty of big plays and two Gamecock turnovers contributed to the outcome as well. Ole Miss 31, Tennessee 26 - The game was a good one but was overshadowed by the behavior of Tennessee fans at Neyland, which prompted a fine and a demand to reform from the SEC office. Ole Miss was in control for much of the game with UT chipping away late. Alabama 52, Tennessee 24 - The final score is nowhere near indicative of how competitive the game was for much of it. Alabama pulled away winning the fourth quarter by a score of 28-7. At the same time, Alabama did dominate the yardage and had 33 first downs to only 10 for Tennessee.

Numbers on Tennessee's offense ... Here are some stats and facts about the Tennessee offense... - Tennessee is No. 1 in the nation averaging 15.7 points per game in the first quarter alone. The Vols have put away some opponents very early so limiting the damage early will be key for Kentucky. The Vols are tied for No. 16 in scoring per game. - UT is No. 13 nationally in rushing offense at 226 yards per game. UT averages 4.94 yards per carry. - The Vols have the No. 15 passing offense nationally when measured by passing efficiency, a number greatly aided by UT's 18-2 touchdown to interception ratio. - UT is No. 5 in the country in yards per play during games played on the road (7.23 YPP). - UT is No. 29 in the country in third down conversions at right around 46%. - The Vols are top-30 nationally in both red zone scoring and red zone touchdown percentage. There aren't a lot of weak spots when it comes to the Tennessee offense. That may well be the case for most of the years Josh Heupel is there. LINK: Calipari seeing Mackenzie Mgbako But that Volunteer defense can be exploited ... But there's a reason UT is only .500 beyond the strength of schedule: The defense can be exploited. The Vols are No. 70 in scoring defense at 26.5 PPG and No. 62 in rushing defense (144.4 YPG). While Georgia and Mississippi State have been very good against the run, Tennessee's relative weakness against the ground game - or at least its vulnerability there - offers a matchup advantage but Kentucky has to get that back on track. Tennessee has had good days on defense. It shut down the ground games of Bowling Green, Pitt, Tennessee Tech, and Missouri, going 3-1 in those games. But Florida rushed for 283 yards, South Carolina rushed for 153, Ole Miss for 279, and Alabama 203. You probably aren't going to just gash Tennessee all game long on the ground but if Kentucky commits to the run then they will probably find some success over the course of the game. UK has faced QB Hendon Hooker before ... Kentucky has faced UT quarterback Hendon Hooker before. He was the Virginia Tech quarterback during the Belk Bowl after the 2019 season. Kentucky won that game 37-30 but it wasn't because Hooker played poorly. Hooker didn't set the world on fire in that game but he was efficient enough and avoided mistakes: 12/22, 110 yards, two touchdowns and no picks. Some disclaimers are required. He was much younger and playing for a totally different coaching staff and program. The thing that stands out about Hooker's whole college career and is true of his time at both VT and UT is that he doesn't throw many interceptions. He has never put up huge season numbers because he's never thrown a ton of passes in any season but for his whole career over three seasons Hooker has only tossed nine interceptions. Two in 2019, five last year, two so far this year. If you run all the numbers Hooker has thrown an interception just about every 53 pass attempts. That's really good. About one pick every two games. For a Kentucky defense that has only intercepted three passes this year and is last in the country with four forced turnovers that is concerning. Hooker has three games this year with a 3-0 ratio and he has multiple touchdown passes in six of UTs last seven games. He doesn't have two picks in any game. He only has multiple picks in one game, last year when he had three (or one-third of his career total) against Wake Forest. LINK: Notes on Bona recruitment

Updated position grades for the year ... An updated effort at position grades for the whole season through eight games... QB (B-). Levis has been an upgrade in almost every way but remains a work in progress. He's coming off his worst game of the year. RB (C+). The yardage is impressive but the fumbling problem has been so serious it has thrown much of the offense into question. WR (C). Wan'Dale has been as advertised but others need to become more involved. TE (B). Perhaps the overall bright spot of the offense thus far. They haven't been perfect but there have been several quality players here. OL (B-). The move to a new scheme has not been without a hitch. There have been some really bright moments. DL (B). Considering the injuries this group has performed OK this year. Some younger guys are taking on a greater role and Paschal has been great but there is a real depth issue now. LB (B). This hasn't been the most imposing linebacker unit Stoops has had. They're solid but haven't been spectacular. DB (C). Tough week to grade these guys after giving up 36 completions on 39 attempts and one week removed from Stetson Bennett doing what he wanted. DISCUSSION: Cats No. 18 in first CFP rankings Wildcats in the NFL ... A quick look at how NFL seasons are going for former Kentucky football players ... Josh Allen has 31 tackles and 4.5 sacks for the 1-6 Jacksonville Jaguars. He could push for a double digit sack season. He had a couple of sacks in the Jaguars' last game. "Many looked to Allen to lead this defense in 2021. Early on, he struggled to find his footing coming off of a disappointing 2020 season that ended in a knee injury. In the last three games, though, Allen looks better than ever. While he might not be earning awards statistically, his presence has no doubt been felt," one Jags website read this week. - Rookie Quinton Bohanna has three tackles this year for the 6-1 Cowboys. While he hasn't put up big numbers Bohanna has been a valuable rotation piece for Dallas and has routinely gotten on the field in a backup role. Fellow Cowboys rookie Kelvin Joseph is set to make his debut this coming weekend against the Vikings after being activated from IR. - Randall Cobb continues to make an impact in the NFL and has 17 catches for 194 yards and four touchdowns for the 7-1 Packers. He had two of his four touchdowns in Green Bay's last game, a 24-21 win against Arizona. - The Washington Football Team is only 2-6 but rookie Jamin Davis has 34 tackles. Three games ago he had a season high 11 tackles against the Chiefs. - Bud Dupree has seven tackles and one sack for the 6-2 Tennessee Titans. A month ago he said that he rushed back too quickly from his knee injury, but he has been contributing in recent games. - The 2-5 New York Jets have given a lot of time to rookie cornerback Brandin Echols, who has 30 tackles on the season. Echols had a concussion earlier this year but has bounced back. - Tampa Bay is 6-2 and safety Mike Edwards has 25 tackles and two picks, both of which were returned for touchdowns. - Sports Illustrated reported this week that with Panthers DT Daviyon Nixon going on injured reserve there is an opportunity for Phil Hoskins to take an active roster spot. He has had not had that chance so far this year. - Former Kentucky cornerback Lonnie Johnson has 24 tackles and two interceptions for the 1-7 Texans. - Defensive lineman Corey Peters has four tackles for the Arizona Cardinals this year. - Benny Snell has eight carries for 21 yards on the year for the Steelers. His most action came two weeks ago (5 carries, 20 yards) in a 27-19 win against the Denver Broncos. - Danny Trevathan has 12 tackles on the year for the Chicago Bears. - Landon Young remains active for the New Orleans Saints. He has seen time on the offensive line, briefly, but has mostly been a special teams contributor so far this year. - Last week the Detroit Lions placed Logan Stenberg on the injured reserve list. - The Baltimore Ravens just activated Chris Westry.