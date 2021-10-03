Ten Sunday Thoughts on UK's Historic Win Against Florida

Cats Illustrated publisher Justin Rowland sounds off with ten thoughts on Kentucky football during a very exciting time for the program...

Is Mark Stoops a better coach than Dan Mullen?... I was reading over what a lot of Florida fans were saying about the game and Dan Mullen was the fixation. That's not a surprise. Fans, especially fans online, tend to be pretty brutal to coaches after a loss.

Mullen certainly deserves some criticism this week. He didn't seem to handle the loss too well, declining to acknowledge that he was outcoached and even doubling down by pointing to a relatively meaningless stat like total yardage. During the game his offensive linemen were completely unprepared for the noise at Kroger Field and it manifested itself in seemingly countless miscommunications and false starts. There was no good adjustment for that.

There were also questions about why he didn't elect to go for points before the end of the first half.

There were other criticisms, too. Namely, that Mullen does not recruit at an elite enough level. Truthfully, Florida is still recruiting good talent, but it's fair to say the Gators are not recruiting at the level of the teams that are most likely to win the next few national championships.

READ AND DISCUSS: What Florida fans are saying about the game

Mullen was an enticing hire for Florida because he was a big-time overachiever at Mississippi State, arguably the toughest job in the SEC West. I have long been a big Mullen guy in terms of his ability as a coach (less so his personality). I love how he builds his offense around the kind of quarterback he has, how he's a pragmatist rather than committed to one rigid philosophy, and other things.

But we've got to look at the reality. As Nick de la Torre of GatorsTerritory.com pointed out on social media, Mullen is 2-2 against Stoops at Florida but he is also 1-2 against Ed Orgeron, 1-2 against Kirby Smart, 0-2 against Nick Saban, and 0-1 against Jimbo Fisher. There are other good coaches he's beaten, but those are some of the bigger names in the SEC.

Florida fans wondering if Mullen can get them over the hump to the promised land, a national championship, probably have some justification for asking the question.

So that brings me to comparing the two coaches. In terms of Stoops vs Mullen, we do have to start thinking of them as pretty much the same guy. Kentucky under Stoops is very similar in some ways to Mississippi State under Mullen. Neither coaches have had a great record against the Top-25 (Mullen 4-8 at Florida, much worse overall) and that's because of where they have coached more than anything. They're coaches that emphasize physical football.

For the first time I probably think of Stoops as Mullen's equal. When Mullen was owning Kentucky earlier in his tenure at MSU it would have been crazy talk to say that but things have really evened out.

Mullen probably knows the name Wan'Dale Robinson now... Let me say that there is nothing inherently disrespectful about a head coach referring to a college player's number rather than his name. That's fairly common among coaches. It happened during the course of a press conference during which I thought, for 25 minutes, that Mullen didn't really look like a guy who thought he could lose to Kentucky. That's my impression only, but it's what I took from it. When asked about "Number 1" specifically Mullen did say that he's a playmaker.

But I wouldn't be surprised if Robinson took it a little bit personally. He did a lot of talking on the sidelines after that touchdown that evened the score early in the game.

Kentucky is ranked No. 14 in the Coaches Poll and No. 16 in the AP Poll... A big part of me feels petty and small picking apart the two major polls each week, considering there are many votes that go into what makes up the actual rankings so no individual is "guilty" of some occasionally egregious outcomes.

Link: See the full poll here

I mentioned on social media before the polls were released that I would have Kentucky around No. 12 if I were a voter. The 'Cats are No. 14 in the Coaches Poll and No. 16 in the AP so that's not too far off. It's a big jump, because several ranked teams were defeated and Kentucky notched a Top-10 win.

I would personally have Kentucky ahead of Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Arkansas, and Notre Dame, teams that are currently ranked ahead of the 'Cats in the AP Poll. But this week's poll is certainly a big improvement from last week's, which did not include Kentucky at all (they were No. 23 in the Coaches Poll).

Arkansas has defeated Texas and Texas A&M. We know the Aggies aren't very good in their present form. The Hogs are also coming off a 37-0 loss to Georgia. I'm not going to judge any team too harshly the week after they play this UGA team, but Kentucky has arguably the best win for either of those teams. The Texas win is close and that was domination by the Razorbacks, but Kentucky is undefeated so I fail to see why they don't get the nod. It does seem that UK gets slept on a bit. There are reasons for that and one is the fact that UK does not typically play marquee non-conference matchups early in the season.

I've been high on this Kentucky team all season. Doesn't mean I always get it right. But even when the team has been sloppy or struggling in two of three phases of the game what I've liked about them is they are very talented and balanced. Even when they aren't passing well the deep ball has to be respected. The defense is solid. It's veteran, it's a well-rounded team.

Levis can improve, but he's still an upgrade over what Kentucky has had...

The bad: Levis' passer rating has declined from one game to the next every week this year.

ULM: 230.88

Missouri: 146.31

Chattanooga: 134.10

South Carolina: 98.03

Florida: 91.82

It's just clear that Levis is not totally confident going through quick progressions and then making a fast decision when the defense takes away the long ball. That doesn't mean he won't improve on it but he holds it a bit too long as opposed to getting it out or even tucking and running. (Remember that at Penn State for a while he was basically used as a fullback, and learning to be an SEC pocket passer on the fly isn't exactly easy or a quick process).

I tend to not be as hard on quarterbacks because my assumption is it's never as much "on them" as it looks when most of us are mostly watching the ball in real time. A lot is going on that we don't see.

For the season, Levis' passer rating (144) is still a full 11 points higher than the highest season-long passer rating for any quarterback at Kentucky under Stoops (Terry Wilson, 133 in 2018).

LOOK: Cats Illustrated Photo Gallery

Even though Kentucky has not been hitting on as many deep balls recently as it seemed it might after the first two weeks, defenses still have to respect that deep ball. They aren't just going simple single coverage with no safety help against UK's receivers because they know Levis can make them pay. So that's opening up other things for UK's offense.

It does seem like as time goes on, we're starting to see more ground and pound from Kentucky. But as long as Levis is making enough timely plays and still keeping defensive coordinators conscious of that deep ball, he remains an upgrade and in my mind a significant one from what Kentucky had in the past.

Also, every time Kentucky has really needed a drive this year, either to stop the bleeding, to go back ahead, or for whatever reason, Levis has buckled down and tends to play well. He leaves it out on the field and puts his body on the line. He has made some clutch throws. I think he responds to game/situation pressure pretty well.

The parallels with the 2007 season are undeniable...

Kentucky is 5-0 and 3-0 in the SEC. Back in 2007 the Wildcats lost a game to South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., early in the season but carried a good record into a three-game stretch against No. 1 LSU, Tim Tebow's Florida, and then Mississippi State. We know how it played out. An outstanding cast of offensive players and an opportunistic leadership-heavy defense knocked off the eventual national champs in three overtimes. But then against Florida they simply couldn't stop Tebow from converting seemingly every big play that he needed to make. By the time Mississippi State got to Lexington, UK was beat up, worn down, and emotionally spent. There was nothing left in the tank and what resulted was one of the most flat, disappointing losses that most Kentucky fans can probably remember. (Disappointing but hopefully understandable).

Once again, Kentucky has murderer's row in the middle of the season. Yet again Kentucky won that first game. No. 10 Florida was not No. 1 LSU, but given the home losing streak it was still a momentous win. Now comes LSU followed by arguably the nation's best team in Georgia and then Mike Leach's Mississippi State Bulldogs.

This Kentucky team is different than the '07 team which finished 8-5 with a Music City Bowl win. I think it's a better team. It's a more complete team. The offense is not as dynamic or as efficient and maybe not as good, but they run the ball better, they're more physical, and the threat of the deep passing game keeps things opened up unlike some other years recently. The defense is light year's better. The '07 turnover margin of +18 was a testament to opportunism and awareness but also some luck.

All that's to say I don't know what Kentucky's record will be three weeks from today. I doubt it'll be 8-0, because Georgia is really outstanding and might be on the level of a 2019 LSU or a 2020 Alabama, albeit a very different team. But is it crazy to think UK might be 7-1 and in the top-10? Even a 6-2 Kentucky would be in a position to finish with 10 regular season wins.

Kentucky has rarely been in the position it finds itself in now. Undefeated through five, ranked around the Top-15, and with more nationally televised opportunities to notch more big wins. I think they're more prepared to finish strong this time around. They have the depth to finish stronger. A lot more of it.

Josh Paschal had an outstanding game... Jacquez Jones earned a National Defensive Player of the Week award, probably in large measure because of a pass deflection that prevented Florida from scoring a game-tying touchdown/XP at the end of the game. He had other moments as well (and how about Jones' uncanny knack for making leaping pass deflections or coverage plays in critical moments?).

I thought Kentucky's best defensive player was Josh Paschal. We could go a number of ways with that but Paschal was an absolute force from the start of the game to the end. He was better than even the numbers show. He blocked the field goal that Trevin Wallace returned for a touchdown.

What I love about Paschal is his motor. He's not the longest guy or the fastest but he plays non-stop with 100% effort on every single play, and when you put his natural ability and S&C work together with that he's bound to impact the game week in and week out. In my mind this was his signature performance as a Kentucky player. His fellow senior DeAndre Square came up huge with a bunch of big tackles as well.

Just think about this... Kentucky lost Marquan McCall in the first quarter. Florida was ranked the No. 1 Power Five rushing team in college football going into the game. The Gators went for almost 250 against Alabama, a bunch against an improved Tennessee team, and were averaging over 300 yards per game through four.

The Wildcats really shut down that ground attack. Facing a stout offensive line and a lot of skill at running back the UK defense played physical, assignment football. Not hero ball. It was the kind of game that Brad White should get a lot of credit for.

What makes Kentucky's defense so solid... I just talked up Paschal and this is not a "no name defense" but it's more about the group that individuals. The 2018 defense was a great cast of characters too, but this time it's less about a Josh Allen taking over and terrorizing opponents and more about having veterans or seniors at every level who know the scheme and have been well coached in it.

More than most teams I've watched this year Kentucky's defenders are usually in a really good position to make plays on the ball. They react quickly. They're in the right place. They finish tackles. They're a fundamentally sound defensive team and there are a lot of guys who clearly know what they're doing out there.

The future is now for the 2020 defensive line class... Kentucky's 2020 defensive line signing class was far and away the best in program history, at least on paper. According to PFF, Justin Rogers, Tre'Vonn Rybka, and Josaih Hayes were three of Kentucky's four highest-graded defensive players in the 20-13 win against the Gators. Octavious Oxendine was on the field a lot as well.

That was by far the best game that the '20 group of signees have had collectively. Kahlil Saunders also made an impact.

Kentucky will lose Paschal and McCall after this season and that has been something I've thought a lot about, but with the 2020 four-stars (and five-star Rogers) having such a huge hand in a streak-busting win against Florida you have to feel much better about the future of the defensive line. These guys should be good for a long time.

The recruiting impact is going to be real and long-lasting... I've touched base with a lot of guys who visited and the reaction has been universally over the top positive. Most have said it's the most exciting game and the best atmosphere they have ever been a part of. It was a legitimate upper tier SEC atmosphere. Kroger Field doesn't seat as many as the stadiums in Baton Rouge, Gainesville, Tuscaloosa, or Knoxville, but in terms of pure noise and game impact Kentucky fans had a huge hand in the outcome. The coaches and players definitely know that.

LINK: Kaden Moorman will announce this month

MORE: Dakota Patterson on an unforgettable visit

ALSO: Rodney Johnson blown away in Lexington

To couple that with getting over the hump in one of those big home games, one of those blockbuster recruiting events, and the benefits will be coming for a long time.

RB Kaden Moorman has said he's going to announce later this month and it's pretty clear where he's leaning with this. WR Dakota Patterson, his '23 classmate from the Commonwealth, told CI that the fans and the offense really moved the needle. Four-star OL/DL '22 Deone Walker said the fans and the game were exciting. DB Rodney Johnson is hoping Chris Collins comes through with an offer after visiting. We could go on.

I think this win will have the same kind of impact the '17 win against Louisville and some of the '18 wins had. It gets your foot in the door with a different caliber of kid. It helps break down negative perceptions. And even many of the much younger recruits at the game had a formative experience. Kentucky football from the fans to the team now stack up well with the rest of the league, even teams toward the top of it, and that's an opening to improve recruiting even more.

UK had a ton of guys from Tennessee in the stadium and that will be something to watch.