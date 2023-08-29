When Kentucky takes on Ball State the Big Blue Nation will be concerned with one thing, first and foremost: Starting 1-0.

Given the game's spread, not many will expect that to be in question. But there are a lot of storylines to follow when it comes to specific players that we've written and talked about all offseason long.

Here are ten players who should be spotlighted in advance of this weekend's game.

RB Ray Davis - The Vanderbilt transfer is RB1 on the Week 1 depth chart. Davis has proven he can handle a big workload. That much is not in question after his season with the Commodores. But we have no clue how much of the workload Davis will be shouldering with Kentucky this year, especially since there are three players with an "or" tag on the depth chart as RB2.

RB Demie Sumo-Karngbaye - After transferring in from NC State, Sumo-Karngbaye is reunited with Devin Leary. But will he be in the backfield or motioned out more often? Just how much Sumo-Karngbaye is utilized in the passing game is one of the big questions we should be asking about this team. He could be both a pressure release and a splash play generator on wheel routes and other times. Don't be surprised if he gets some targets in Week 1 as someone Leary is very comfortable with.

WR Tayvion Robinson - Last year did not go as planned for Robinson and that much has been well-documented. I can already tell you, Robinson is going to be my pick for Kentucky's MVP when it's time for the pre-game roundtable. It just seems to make sense to get him dialed in early. The talent is there and for the receiver room to reach its potential he needs to have a good year.

TE Izayah Cummings - The Louisville native had a good season when Liam Coen was the offensive coordinator in 2021. His role declined significantly last season but he seems to be in line for real contributions this season and shares the TE1 line with Jordan Dingle. As with Sumo-Karngbaye, here's a player at a position other than receiver who can help alleviate some of the lack of receiver depth.

C - Jager Burton - Last season Burton was thrown into the fire at guard and it didn't go especially well, but nobody seemed to fault him because it was a really big ask for someone who had only been in the program for a year. Now at center, we're about to find out how natural a spot it is for him. Back in 2017 we saw the impact of snap issues on an offense early in that season. If Burton can solidify this spot then right tackle might be the only major question mark.

OT Jeremy Flax - As with Robinson last year didn't go as planned. If you're inclined to optimism maybe you think Flax can get things back on track now that there's more distance between him and that 2021 season when Dare Rosenthal came in and it seemed to impact his development. With the coaching staff saying Flax will get the nod at right tackle over USC transfer Courtland Ford he's going to be in the spotlight more than ever given the line's need for improvement.

LB Daveren Rayner - We just don't know much at all about this NIU transfer. We know a lot more about Marques Cox, but Rayner could well be a very important piece on the defense this year. Remember how we talked about Kentucky's embarrassment of riches in terms of ILB depth going into last season? They needed every bit of it. There's a good chance Rayner will need to play a lot, so we should all be eager to see what he looks like in Brad White's scheme.

CB Max Hairston - While there was some talk that JQ Hardaway might come in and steal a spot after logging 200 snaps as a true freshman for Cincinnati, Hairston turned in a strong spring and fall camp and will start alongside Andru Phillips. Given that Phillips could slide in to nickel in certain situations it's not impossible to imagine Hairston getting more time at corner than any other player on the team this year. That's a huge leap up in responsibility for someone who is still very young and inexperienced at this level.

S Jalen Geiger - All throughout the Stoops era we've monitored returning players after an injury. There have been some success stories and there have been some stories that included rust and a slow comeback. Kentucky doesn't expect a slow comeback for Geiger, and there's no reason to expect that given how optimistic everyone sounds after fall camp. Geiger was a full go this month and whenever the coaches talked about him they had nothing but good things to say. There's been some talk about Ty Bryant as the No. 4 safety but he's still a true freshman, so Kentucky has three safeties and needs all to play at a high level.

K Alex Raynor - Might as well throw in short snapper Walker Himebauch and holder Wilson Berry. The whole placekicking operation to be a lot better this year. Early returns on Raynor, a transfer from Georgia Southern, seem to be very good. But we won't know until we see how it looks in a game.