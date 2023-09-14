As always, wins and losses are the most important thing, but aside from a Kentucky win there are a number of players we'll be paying close attention to this weekend when Akron travels to Lexington.

QB Devin Leary

Kentucky's prized quarterback transfer has put up solid numbers this year but he has been better in the second half of games than the first half. Liam Coen said this week, upon returning to coach and meet the media, that Kentucky has to get off to stronger starts offensively once SEC play begins. Everyone would feel better about everything if Leary came out and lit an opponent up and put together a complete game.

RB Ray Davis

Through two weeks we've seen just how different a player Davis is compared to the backs Kentucky has thrived with in the years preceding his arrival. Davis is an impressive player. His ability to line up all over the field, run routes, make good, hard cuts running between the tackles, and pass protect are impressive assets. He might not have the huge 200-yard rushing games that Chris Rodriguez sometimes had, but we are seeing that Davis will be featured very prominently week after week as the clear RB1. Therefore, he's probably going to be one of their top producers again this week.

WR Dane Key

Through two weeks Tayvion Robinson is Kentucky's leading receiver. Dane Key is second and there's no reason to expect he's going to have anything worse than a very good year. But last week Key did have two uncharacteristic drops. They were heat-seeking throws from Leary that seemed to lead Key right into the teeth of intersecting defensive backs, so there's a chance it was just a one-off. Nevertheless, a good clean game from Key with no drops would put him right back on track.

OT Courtland Ford

The entire offensive line fared at least pretty well in pass protection last week and that goes for USC transfer Courtland Ford, too. He got a ton of playing time compared to Week 1 and made the most of his opportunity. If Ford plays another clean game with no penalties or major miscues then it really changes the look of that right tackle position and could mean he's poised for a very big year.

OT Jeremy Flax

Ford isn't the only right tackle in focus this weekend. Remember, this is a position battle that raged on through fall camp. Flax had a fairly solid first week but it wasn't close to perfect. How these players perform this week could have ramifications for playing time moving forward. Maybe it's a case where UK rotates both players through the season but with Ford playing at such a high level last week Flax needs to come back very strong.

TE Josh Kattus

Kattus is a valuable blocker for Kentucky but he picked up two holding penalties last week. Marques Cox had a couple of penalties as well, but if Kattus can clean up those couple of mistakes on the edge it will really help the run game.

TE Izayah Cummings

Speaking of tight ends, it's apparent that Kentucky is trying to get Izayah Cummings on track. There are too many players to force him the ball a bunch of times, so he has to make the most of the opportunities that come his way. UK has targeted Cummings twice through the air in two games. Both were deep throws; the average depth of target 28 yards downfield.

EDGE J.J. Weaver

Weaver has nine tackles, a sack, and two tackles for loss through Kentucky's first two games. However, he has only won (creating sacks, pressures, hits, or hurries) 7.9% of his pass rush attempts through the first two weeks of the season. With Kentucky getting strong pressure up the middle via Deone Walker and Trevin Wallace, if the Cats can start to win more of those 1-on-1s on the edge it could take the defense to another level and give it the kind of pass rush it hasn't often had.

LB Trevin Wallace

You almost have to put Wallace here because of how impactful he has been through two games. He's having a huge impact on the game with how fast he gets into the backfield and finishes plays. He looks like a player who could have a decision to make after the season and he could be in the running for first team All-SEC honors. While some of the players spotlighted here are listed for reasons like needing to step up or having an opportunity, Wallace is very likely to have an outsized impact on the game. So be prepared to watch him all year.

CB JQ Hardaway

Hardaway has had a tough start to the season but that doesn't mean you should forget about him. Carrington Valentine and other successful corners at UK have had learning curves early. PFF give Hardaway grades of 46.2 and 52.6 through two weeks, with all three balls in his direction completed for 84 yards. Kentucky surely wants to get Hardaway on track but Jordan Robinson could be close to more opportunity as well.