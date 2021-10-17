Ten Next Day Thoughts on UK-UGA
Ten next-day thoughts on UK-UGA from Cats Illustrated publisher Justin Rowland...Kentucky played great situational football in Athens ... Georgia was 2/7 on third down. That was their worst number ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news