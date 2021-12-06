Ten Monday Thoughts
There were no Kentucky basketball or football games over the weekend.There was no commitment in either sport.But it was still a wild weekend thanks to the SEC championship, a very long and drawn ou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news