CatsIllustrated - Ten former Wildcats among MLB summer player pools

Ten former Kentucky baseball players have been selected as part of Major League Baseball's initial 60-man summer team pools.

MLB is set to open the coronavirus-shortened season on July 23. Teams were allowed to designate 60 players for training purposes with 30 making the expanded regular-season rosters.

Three former UK players could make their MLB debuts, including Evan White, Zach Reks, and Zack Brown.

The full list includes: Brown, pitcher (Milwaukee Brewers);Trevor Gott, pitcher (San Francisco Giants); Luke Maile, catcher (Pittsburgh Pirates); James Paxton, pitcher (New York Yankees); Reks, outfielder (Los Angeles Dodgers); J.T. Riddle, infielder (Pittsburgh Pirates);Taylor Rogers, pitcher (Minnesota Twins); Chris Rusin, pitcher (Atlanta Braves); Chandler Shepherd, pitcher (Baltimore Orioles); and White, first baseman (Seattle Mariners).

Maile, Riddle, and Rogers could all play close to their college home as the Cincinnati Reds will play 10 games against the Pirates and four games against the Twins. Each MLB team will face teams in its own division 10 times and teams from the same division in the opposite league four times for a grand total of 60 games.