Ten early week thoughts on Kentucky football from Cats Illustrated publisher Justin Rowland. Football Stock Report ... Trending up, trending down in UK football through the Cats' 31-17 loss to Mississippi State ... Will Levis - Down. Kentucky's quarterback was 17/28 but for only 150 yards, one touchdown, and three picks against Mississippi State. He led a nice touchdown drive in the second half but the yards per attempt are plummeting and the deep ball has all but disappeared after a scoring start with the long ball at the beginning of the year. Levis played two good games in a row so let's see how he bounces back. DeMarcus Harris - Up. Harris had two receptions for 30 yards including a touchdown catch in the second half. He had a couple of catches against Georgia as well. Harris could be stepping up as a third option after Wan'Dale and Ali. Special Teams - Up. If you squint and look beyond the three blocked field goal/kick attempts this year then there has been some positive momentum with the special teams unit. The punting game has been okay, the coverage has usually been there, and Ali had the return for a touchdown. New Years Six Hopes - Down. Kentucky still has a chance to reach the NY6 bowls at 10-2 so that will require beating Tennessee and Louisville. UK will probably be favored in every game the rest of the way but all bets are off after Saturday. Defense - Down. Kentucky's defense got a lot of praise in the first part of this year. But Will Rogers was 36/39, the defense couldn't get off the field, and the Bulldogs even had some success rushing against UK with three touchdowns on the ground. LINK: What UT's Josh Heupel Said on Monday One flat performance or a trend? ... The biggest question facing Kentucky right now is whether what we just witnessed from UK in Starkville was one flat performance or a trend. Stoops has never been able to shake the flat performance, but the bottom has not fallen out in recent years. Kentucky had the loss to UGA and then the flat performance against Tennessee in 2018, but bounced back to win a couple of games at the end of the year. In 2019, UK did lose to Tennessee 17-13 but it wasn't exactly a letdown performance and then the 'Cats finished very strong with several wins in a row. Last year was different because Kentucky had Florida and Alabama right there at the end of the year. You've got to judge that differently. In four of the last five years Kentucky has played well in the postseason. I think it's fair to assume that it was a flat game and that we'll see a better effort this week. I'd be more concerned about the team being banged up and Tennessee having an extra week to rest and prepare than I would be about duplicating what we saw against MSU. Needing to upgrade the corner position? ... Going into this season we weren't really talking about cornerback as an area of concern for Kentucky but over time it has surfaced as one. When an opposing quarterback sets the kind of record Rogers did it should prompt some soul searching. That followed Georgia pretty much having its way with Kentucky through the air. Opponents are completing two-thirds of their passes against UK on the season. The 'Cats play a pretty conservative defensive strategy and we've heard that the whole time Stoops is at Kentucky. In some previous years the opposing QB play was not good enough to exploit that but Rogers certainly did. Quandre Mosely got picked on by Mississippi State. Carrington Valentine and Cedrick Dort did not have their best games either. Then you're talking about a situation where the coaches just haven't felt good enough about anyone else to give them even an opportunity this year. There are other defensive backs covering receivers but in terms of the cornerback depth chart it's just got to improve. Steve Clinkscale took a lot of pride in recruiting the defensive backs room and developing those guys but in the first year after he left we are seeing that the room has been in better shape.

LINK: How Tennessee and Kentucky Starters Ranked as HS Recruits By the Numbers: UK-MSU ... 35 ... Rushing attempts by Mississippi State compared to 39 pass attempts. You will rarely ever see that kind of ratio from a Mike Leach team. While MSU only averaged 2.7 yards per carry that allowed the Bulldogs to hold the ball for around 40 minutes. Kentucky stayed off balance and every chance it got became more important than it should have been. 28 ... Mississippi State outrushed Kentucky by 28 yards, 94 to 66. That's tough to believe. Mississippi State is the definition of non-existent rushing attack and it has been Kentucky's identity for a very long time. 18 ... Tackles by UK's Jacquez Jones, but Statbroadcast.com only credited with three of those as solo. DeAndre Square had 12 tackles, as did freshman Trevin Wallace. 14 ... Mississippi State points off Kentucky turnovers. 13 ... Targets for Wan'Dale Robinson. He caught nine passes for 79 yards with a long of 21. That comes out to about six yards per target. You're basically getting the kind of production from Wan'Dale in the passing game that a solid running back would give you on the ground these past couple of games. The passing game has to evolve to become more than him. 10 ... Mississippi State penalties for 73 yards. Kentucky committed six for 68 yards. Mike Leach alleged that Kentucky was simulating the snap count, which Mark Stoops denied. 4.5 ... Yards per play for Kentucky. This number was very low against Georgia as well. Kentucky now ranks 45th in the country at 5.9 yards per play. That's still a solid number but it's dropping. That shouldn't be a huge surprise because Georgia and Mississippi State are two of the better defenses UK will see this season. Breakout game for Trevin Wallace ... Wallace was named SEC Freshman of the Week for his performance against Mississippi State, notching 12 tackles. He got a lot of extra playing time, even more than usual, with Jordan Wright out and playing outside but also because of the number of plays Mississippi State ran. When Wallace signed with Kentucky at one point I thought to myself that he would be a freshman All-American, a sophomore All-SEC player, and a junior All-American. That's how high I was on him. I have no clue if it will play out like that but he's got to be in the mix for Freshman All-SEC right now. There's no denying his athleticism. Wallace has had some freshman growing pains at times but really seems to be rounding into form. He's going to be a ballplayer for the 'Cats over the next couple of years at least. Next year he hits the ground running with a full head of speed as a very experienced player. One of the reasons I believe Kentucky's defense could be better next year than this year, in spite of losing so many seniors (potentially), is there are players like Wallace who will be primed to break out into something resembling stardom. JJ Weaver as well. Perhaps one or two of the young defensive linemen. Then maybe you get a couple of Super Seniors back. LINK: Notes from Mark Stoops' Press Luncheon Deeper dive into Will Levis' performance ... I've been as high on Kentucky's quarterback as anyone and have to acknowledge he just played a pretty brutal game in Starkville. It wasn't just a step back. It was a significant step back. Fortunately for UK and Levis, we've seen him play much better against an even better defense... recently. So there's no reason to believe those weren't just growing pains. When you post a stat line like that none of the details are going to look good. Levis was 3/6 for 30 yards and two picks on play action throws. He was better throwing apart from play action, which is against the season long trend. Kentucky threw fewer screens against Mississippi State than it did against Georgia. PFF still gives Levis an 84 overall grade for the season which is very good. Far above what Kentucky fans have seen recently. I do disagree with the 66 ranking for the MSU game, no question. (The reason I know that number is off is they didn't charge with any turnover worthy throws, but he threw three picks and they did tend to be his fault.) But don't turn your legitimate criticism into throwing the baby out with the bathwater. LINK: 10 Thoughts on UK's Loss to MSU

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl projections ... Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has Kentucky in the Fiesta Bowl against Notre Dame. Palm was slow to put Kentucky in the New Years Six and now he appears to be slow to take the 'Cats out. Notre Dame has only lost to Cincinnati this year and defeated the Tar Heels 44-34 in South Bend over the weekend. ESPN has both Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach making predictions as usual. Both have Kentucky in the VRBO Citrus Bowl. Bonagura has Kentucky taking on Iowa while Schlabach projects the Cats will take on Minnesota. On the Action Network, Brett McMurphy projects Kentucky will take on Michigan in the VRBO Citrus Bowl. He predicts that Michigan would be a 2.5-point favorite in that game. While the Gator Bowl would probably be a disappointment based on where Kentucky could have ended up, CollegeFootballNews.com has the 'Cats there against Clemson. Kentucky No. 17 in Coaches, No. 18 in AP ... All things considered the fall could have been worse. I don't really understand those saying Kentucky should be ranked lower. It seems like some folks are looking at "two game losing streak" as though it means something and forgetting that they actually didn't embarrass themselves or play really poorly in Athens two games ago. Granted, if we're just going by the UK-MSU game then the Cats wouldn't even be in the Top 60 let alone the top 25, but we're looking at a whole season now. It's fair to say that UK may have been a bit overrated but 6-2 (4-2 SEC) is worth a top-20 ranking most of the time in my mind. Lose to Tennessee and they probably deserve to fall to "others receiving votes". Here are the rankings for the two polls, Coaches then AP... 1. UGA / UGA 2. Cincinnati / Cincinnati 3. Alabama / Alabama 4. Oklahoma / Oklahoma 5. Ohio State / Michigan State 6. Michigan State / Ohio State 7. Oregon / Oregon 8. Notre Dame / Notre Dame 9. Wake Forest / Michigan 10. Michigan / Wake Forest 11. Oklahoma State / Oklahoma State 12. Texas A&M / Auburn 13. Baylor / Texas A&M 14. Auburn / Baylor 15. Ole Miss / Ole Miss 16. Iowa / UTSA 17. Kentucky / BYU 18. UTSA / Kentucky 19. Houston / Iowa 20. BYU / Houston 21. Coastal Carolina / Coastal Carolina 22. NC State / Penn State 23. Penn State / SMU 24. SMU / Louisiana Lafayette 25. Pitt / Fresno State I think in general pollsters have been very fair to Kentucky this year. Not too fair, but just right. Notice that two-loss Iowa is now ranked behind Kentucky, even though the Big Ten has a very strong reputation this season. But I think you have to tentatively put Kentucky in a category along with Iowa and Penn State as teams trending in the wrong direction if only for a short period of time. I'll admit, I don't understand how you rank Cincinnati above Alabama right now. In no universe do I think the Bearcats would beat the Tide 5 or 6 out of 10 times on a neutral field. In other words, I think Alabama is just better. If you appeal to resume then they've still been more impressive, even with a loss. Cincinnati has struggled with Navy and Tulane in back to back weeks. I'd almost consider that on par with a loss to an average P5 team. You do have to judge them differently. The schedule strength is vastly inferior. Just winning should not be enough. LINK: Buying or Selling Your Hot Takes on Kentucky Basketball

Matt Bush / USA TODAY Sports

What Mississippi State fans have said ... From around the Mississippi State corner of the internet. ** I still feel like UK, even though we were at home, was toughest of our remaining opponents. Coaching, scheme, and talent level are solid. Much of SPS is shi--ing on the SEC East, but UK has built a really good football program. They're losses so far are to UGA and us. If they don't have a meltdown after their subpar performance against us, they are winning out.And their performance against us was subpar. You can understand why Stoops was so animated and angry. A lot of factors went in to that: Our offense frustrated them, our defense bamboozled 'em and the atmosphere at DW was fantastic. Still could have been better. Hopefully, we pack it for the Egg Bowl. ** UK isn't the best team. AU is a lot better. AR looks better or similar, OM is better. ** I had a sneaking suspicion it would play out like the NC State game because I think NC State and UK are basically the same with NC State having an edge at QB and UK having a slightly better defense. ** Sorry but KY is overrated. They've beaten 4-4 ULA Monroe, 4-4 Mizzou, squeaked by UT Chattanooga by only 5pnts, 4-4 USCe by 6, 4-4 Flarda by 7, 4-4 LSU. They got smoked by GA and us. I expect TN to beat them in Knoxville this weekend after having 2 weeks to prepare even though KY is favored -2.5. ** Don't go too far. They aren't overrated. And get the facts right, they play Tennessee in Lexington Saturday. I expect Kentucky to win. ** Then how did Kentucky beat Florida and LSU? They had a down game against us, on the road. It's not that hard to fathom. ** I expect they will beat UT, probably by more than 7. ** Speaking of running, the gameplan we had on Saturday night needs to be the one we use on Thanksgiving night. The most balanced we have been to date during Leach's two years. ** Kentucky was fool's gold. They were 6-1 with one score victories over Missouri, South Carolina and Chattanooga. They also had a one score win over a 4-4 Florida that is 2-7 in their last 9 against Power 5 competition. ** 42% of the plays were called runs. Season average had been less than 20% called runs. It made a huge difference in the RZ. Loved it. ** What about squeaking by a bunch of 4-4 teams including the 4th 5th and 6th teams in the weak East by less than 7 points says they should be this high in the polls? They've been beaten soundly by the 2 teams they've played with a winning record unless you are also thinking UT Chattanooga should be highly rated too? Their best, most solid win is over an LSU team the week Orgeron got fired. There's a reason lowly unranked Mississippi State was favored over Kentucky. Kentucky sucks. They'll lose to Tennessee this week and end up 9-3 and in a New Years day bowl and get trucked by Penn State. ** Kentucky fans... Find a fan base (other than OM) that dislikes Mississippi State and Starkville more than Kentucky fans. I browsed one of their message boards this morning. A lot of complaints about Starkville and cowbells. They truly loathe MSU. My questions is, if you don’t like it, why were you in Starkville last night? Feels so great to see State handle one of their better teams in school history. ** Exactly. Feels like they really come after state with everything they have. It’s strange. Makes the win that much better. ** Some of them were terrible. Ended up moving seats to get away from one in particular and watched that same ahole get kicked out of section 23 minutes before the end of the game for his trashiness. That said we met and spoke to several UK fans yesterday who said they had enjoyed their visit to Starkville more than any other sec town they had visited. ** They come after us because they are very similar to us as far as pecking order in their division. When they play us they feel like they have a shot more often than not. The only issue with that is SEC West >>> SEC East. ** They win a few games against a bad SEC East and all of a sudden they think their football team has transformed into their basketball team. People on the message boards were *shocked* they lost to us. The ESPN predictor had us winning this game. ** Same old Kentucky we've been seeing for the last 20 years. They'll have the occasional 3-4 win season and they caught a lot of breaks (and some usually good teams were down) that one year. But Kentucky is almost always a 7-5 +/- 1 game team that would be 5-7 if they played in the West.

USA TODAY Sports Network