Nikolas Ognenovic is one of Kentucky's primary tight end targets from the 2019 class and he made a return trip to Lexington over the weekend for the Wildcats' Blue-White Game.

Ognenovic, a junior and soon-to-be rising senior at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons, has a number of Power Five offers and he's no stranger to Kentucky's coaching staff. He camped in Lexington last summer and he's one of several Cardinal Gibbons prospects the Cats are recruiting. Others at the school who are being recruited by UK, and who visited for Friday's game, include quarterback Nik Scalzo, running back Vincent Davis and offensive guard Jamari Williams.



"The Kentucky visit was good," Ognenovic told Cats Illustrated this weekend. "I was with a few of my teammates and it was an unofficial visit for my family and I. They showed a bunch of love. It was my second time there.

"The spring game was fun. You know, being able to watch the offense run and do its job and watch the team, it was great," Ognenovic said.

With C.J. Conrad and Justin Rigg both out with injuries, Kentucky put tight ends on the field but it was obviously a very different look than the team will show this fall.

"Coach (Eddie) Gran told me about that before we went out to watch the scrimmage," Ognenovic said, signaling that he knows the personnel dictated the play calling to some degree.

"Coach Gran is awesome. We talk all the time, text all the time. We have a great relationship," he said.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pound three-star tight end told Cats Illustrated that he visited Louisville on Saturday, the day after his trip to UK.

"Louisville was nice," Ognenovic said. "You know, they didn't really do meetings or anything because they changed their game to Friday so I wasn't able to see that. They basically took us on a tour of the facilities and the campus. They didn't really sit down and meet with us."

On Sunday, Ognenovic and his Cardinal Gibbons teammates visited Indiana.

"Indiana was good," he said, noting that he met with a couple of the Hoosiers' coaches. "Nobody was in on Sunday, the day after the spring game, but they took the time to make it a nice unofficial visit today. It was nice. I really liked the facilities."

Ognenovic said he does not have any other visits lined up for the near future.

"As far as narrowing things down, I'm always open to other schools that are still recruiting me, and as far as closing my recruitment and committing I plan on doing that at the end of the summer," he said.