CatsIllustrated - Tar Heels send Cats to fifth straight loss

Kentucky has dug itself a hole of historic proportions to begin the season.

The Wildcats lost their fifth consecutive game on Saturday, 75-63 to No. 22 North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic at Cleveland, dropping to 1-5 on the season for the first time since 1926.

That's pre-Adolph Rupp.

That's pre-Great Depression.

That's the Prohibition era, folks. UK fans could not even take solace, legally, in a cool glass of bourbon the last time this occurred.

"We played a half or 30 minutes, and I thought we were going to be just fine," UK head coach John Calipari said. "All the sudden it's... "

Kentucky led by 11 in the first half and by six with 13:15 remaining in the game but suffered through a 9:11 stetch without a field goal as North Carolina surged ahead with a 12-1 run and never looked back.

The Tar Heels (5-2) held the lead for the final 11:42. The closest UK would get the rest of the way was at 56-54 on a pair of Olivier Sarr free throws with 6:20 to go.

That marked the first points of the game for Sarr, however, who would become one of three UK big men to foul out moments later. The Cats lost Sarr, Isaiah Jackson, Lance Ware, and Terrence Clarke to disqualification.

North Carolina was led by center Armando Bacot with 14 points and wing Kerwin Walton with 13. Walton was big during the key run of the game, hitting a pair of 3-pointers and two free throws to help give the Heels the lead.

Garrison Brooks and Caleb Love each added 11 points for the Tar Heels, who shot 43% from the field while holding the Cats to 40%

Kentucky was led by graduate transfer guard Davion Mintz with 17 points, his best performance as a Cat since transferring from Creighton. Freshman guards B.J. Boston and Devin Askew added 15 and 12 points, respectively for UK.

"We're capable of doing this. We're showing signs," Calipari said, "it's just that you're not playing anyone -- when you make errors playing teams like we're playing, veteran teams who have been through it, they make you pay. North Carolina made us pay."

*****

RAPID RECAP:

Kentucky may have offensive deficiencies that just aren't fixable. The Cats can't shoot to save their lives (40% FG, 23% 3PFG, 60% FT) and that wiped out an admirable performance on the glass, where UK edged one of the nation's top rebounding teams by a 42-38 count. The effort was there today, but the skill level remains AWOL.

GAME BALL:

Kerwin Walton, North Carolina -- He made the biggest shots at the most important time for the Tar Heels. His back to back 3-pointers during UNC's 12-1 run midway through the second half seemed to break UK's spirit.

KEY STAT:

Kentucky was 18 of 30 at the free-throw line, failing to cash in on frequent trips to the charity stripe. Five of those misses came during the stretch of the second half which saw North Carolina pull away.

QUOTABLE:

"I know they're better than this," UK head coach John Calipari

UP NEXT:

Kentucky has to regroup for its arch-rival, Louisville, next Saturday at the Yum! Center. The No. 23 Cardinals (4-1) were blown out 85-48 on Saturday at No. 12 Wisconsin.